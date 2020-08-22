South Africa seeks proposals for 2,000 MW of emergency power

CAPE TOWN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - South Africa has issued a
request for proposals to procure 2,000 megawatts of emergency
power, a step needed to help plug a severe energy shortage, the
department of energy said on Saturday.
South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom has been
forced to cut power regularly, hobbling economic growth in
Africa’s most industrialised country as unreliable coal-fired
plants struggle to generate enough electricity to meet demand.
Scheduled blackouts, known as load shedding, have resumed as
South Africa has eased strict lockdown restrictions to contain
the new coronavirus and has re-opened power-hungry industries,
such as mining, in a bid to kick-start a weak economy.
During load shedding, which is meant to protect the national
power grid from complete collapse, residents and businesses are
typically left without electricity for a couple of hours at a
time.
In December, South Africa issued a request for information
(RFI) to source between 2,000 and 3,000 megawatts (MW) of
generation capacity to be connected in the shortest time, at the
least cost.
"All power procured under this programme is expected to be
fully operational by not later than the end of June 2022," the
department said in Saturday's statement, adding it expected to
attract around 40 billion rand ($2.33 billion) of investment.
In February, Turkey’s Karpowership, one of the world’s
largest suppliers of floating power plants, said it had
submitted plans to provide "several" ships capable of
alleviating the country's power shortages.
The department of energy said on Saturday that bidders would
need to conform to South Africa's policies designed to broaden
economic participation for the black majority and to make
commitments to job creation and skills development.
($1 = 17.1452 rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf
Editing by James Drummond)