South Africa set to make SAA funding commitment, official says

* SAA creditors vote on restructuring plan next week
* DPE says 'on course' to make funding commitment
* Sees govt doing 'heavy-lifting' to clean balance sheet
* Investors looking at cargo, catering, maintenance units
JOHANNESBURG, July 10 (Reuters) - The South African
government is "on course" to provide a funding commitment for
the restructuring of loss-making South African Airways (SAA), a
senior official said on Friday.
The comments by the acting director-general of the
Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) will ease concerns at the
airline after the finance ministry told lawmakers last week it
would not provide any new money.
SAA's creditors are due to meet on July 14 to vote on a
restructuring plan that envisages scaling back the airline's
fleet and shedding jobs but requires at least 10 billion rand
($592 million) of new funds to work.
If the government has not made a commitment on funding soon
after the vote, the plan could have to be reworked or rescue
efforts abandoned.
"The first thing we need to do is give an indication to the
business rescue practitioners by the 15th that we are in a
position to provide funding," the DPE's Kgathatso Tlhakudi told
Reuters. "That we are on track to be able to achieve."
Tlhakudi said the DPE, the ministry responsible for SAA, was
currently "socialising the idea" within government that it
needed to do the initial heavy-lifting to clean up SAA's balance
sheet.
"There are very few investors that will want to come and
clean up, deal with the legacy issues, so in our engagements
within government we are getting that position across."
SAA has already taken more than 20 billion rand in bailouts
in the last three years alone.
Tlhakudi said the DPE was cognisant of the country's fiscal
constraints and was speaking to potential investors to try to
ease the burden on public finances.
The government has been approached by a major airline
interested in working with SAA, but those discussions are at an
early stage, he said, giving no details on what sort of
partnership was under discussion. There was also interest in
SAA's maintenance, catering and cargo operations, he said,
without elaborating.
He said observers should not read much into the slide in a
finance ministry presentation that said no more funds would be
provided to SAA. "We should rely more on statements that have
been made by cabinet, because that's where ultimately the call
will have to be made."
The cabinet said last month that it supported efforts to
restructure SAA and mobilise funds from a variety of sources,
including equity partners.
($1 = 16.8943 rand)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Susan Fenton)