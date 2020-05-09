Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa suspends use of Land Bank debt as collateral after default

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

By Mfuneko Toyana

South Africa's central bank has temporarily prohibited the use of debt issued by the Land Bank as collateral after the state agricultural lender was downgraded deeper into junk status and missed $2.7 billion in loan repayments.

The South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) decision will put additional pressure on the banking system, especially commercial and investment banks and institutional investors, which are already starved of the debt instruments necessary to access overnight cash to fund their daily operations.

The Land Bank had its credit rating cut to B1 from Ba2 by Moody's in January, while Fitch has also warned of downgrades, and the lender defaulted on the loans totalling 50 billion rand in late April, citing a "liquidity shortfall".

"In light of recent developments surrounding the Land Bank, including the downgrade of the rating and the subsequent debt default, the SARB has taken a decision to temporarily suspend Land Bank bills as eligible collateral in its repo operations," the central bank said late on Friday.

Since the novel coronavirus outbreak prompted a national lockdown to limit its spread in March, local capital markets have suffered a severe lack of liquidity as investors rushed to sell emerging market assets.

That forced the typically conservative SARB to step with unconventional policy including a government bond-buying program and additional repurchase, or repo auctions to pump liquidity into funding markets.

The moves have so far been effective, but the removal of the Land Bank's debt from the list of securities allowed for the weekly repo auctions may reignite funding pressures.

It will also hurt the Land Bank's already strained ability to fund its operations and pay down debt, 50% of which matures in less than a year while another 10% is due in the next three years.

EFFECTIVE ON WEDNESDAY

The suspension is effective as of Wednesday when the central bank holds it main weekly repo auction, Samantha Springfield, senior manager in the SARB's market operations and analysis division, said on Saturday.

"So any Land Bank paper that we currently have, that will then be returned to whichever banks have pledged it as collateral," said Springfield.

The central bank currently accepts government bonds, treasury bills and central bank dentures as collateral at its weekly repo auctions. Land Bank bills were the only form of debt from a state-owned company accepted by the bank as collateral.

The National Treasury, which guarantees around 5.7 billion of the Land Bank's debt, has yet to grant the lender any emergency funding.

In a 2019 presentation to investors the Land Bank said 17.5% of its debt was held by commercial banks while nearly 40% was with institutional investors.

Analysts have speculated that the treasury may increase issuance of treasury bills to meet demand which has climbed at recent auctions, as well as to plug a growing revenue hole.

($1 = 18.3370 rand)

(Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Pravin Char)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:23pTrudeau warns premature reopening could send Canada 'back into confinement'
RE
12:53pS.African defence firm Denel fails to pay pension contribution, taxes
RE
12:29pBALPA BRITISH AIRLINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION : Pilots 'aghast and furious' at £2bn for walking and cycling, when aviation is in death spiral
PU
12:29pSongs of Karel Kryl sounded the Bethlehem Chapel as an acknowledgment to everyone at the Czech Technical University, who contributed above standard in the period of coronavirus threat
PU
12:19pCENTRAL BANK OF MALAYSIA : International Reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia as at 30 April 2020
PU
12:19pState Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi Visits King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia in Beijing
PU
12:15pSouth Africa suspends use of Land Bank debt as collateral after default
RE
11:59aMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF PEOPLE REPUBL : President Xi Jinping Speaks by Phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin
PU
08:49aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY : President Erdoğan's Message on Europe Day
PU
07:26aAs Pandemic Spreads, Regard for China Recedes in West -- 2nd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : LESSONS FROM COMMONWEALTH V SANOFI (NO 5) FCA 543: Evidence, intention and the scope of your prelimi..
2VALERO ENERGY : Refiners Optimistic As Drivers Hit Road -- WSJ
3LONZA GROUP : LONZA : Pfizer to outsource some drug production, focus on coronavirus vaccine
4INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Britain to quarantine travellers ..
5JD.COM, INC. : JD LOGISTICS HEAD OF STRATEGY: Epidemic Situation Further Promotes Omnichannel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group