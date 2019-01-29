Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa to debate whether to split Eskom - Gordhan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 08:09am EST
Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan reacts during a South Africa Communist Party rally in Durban

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African government will soon debate whether to split up state power firm Eskom to make it financially viable, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Tuesday.

Eskom is vital to the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy as it supplies more than 90 percent of its power, but it is drowning in debt after a decade of steep financial decline.

Experts hired by President Cyril Ramaphosa to help revive the ailing company are proposing splitting it up into three state-owned entities responsible for power generation, distribution and transmission, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Ramaphosa is due to meet the experts this week, and Eskom’s fate will also be debated at a cabinet meeting starting on Wednesday.

"Should Eskom be unbundled into generation, transmission and distribution, as is the worldwide practice? That is a debate we are going to have soon. And it is going to go beyond a debate because we need very fast movement," Gordhan said at a business conference outside Johannesburg.

Gordhan, who also oversees struggling state firms Denel and South African Airways, added that the government would be willing to sell stakes in state firms to private investors "once we get to a level of stability in some of these outfits".

"The fiscus doesn’t have space for endless bailouts," referring to the budget.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by James Macharia)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:27aU.S. sanctions threaten Venezuela's economy as Maduro eyes next move
RE
08:26aCopper, other metals, set for modest rebound in 2019 - Reuters Poll
RE
08:25aBolton's notes raise questions on troops as pressure builds in Venezuela
RE
08:25aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Market Set To Open Modestly Higher As Fed Poised To Launch Policy Gathering
DJ
08:24aMnuchin says Huawei case 'separate issue' from China trade talks
RE
08:24aNETHERLANDS : Juncker Plan - European support for further development of Isala hospital
PU
08:19aU.S., Venezuela envoys trade jibes at U.N. disarmament talks
RE
08:19aSweden's Autoliv delays 2020 targets as car markets slow
RE
08:12aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Hold Ground As Traders Brace For Start Of Fed Meeting
DJ
08:09aGuaido vs Maduro - Who is backing Venezuela's two presidents
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five arrested, including three Vale staff, after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SAP : SAP : Hits Fiscal Year Targets on Double-Digit Cloud Growth

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.