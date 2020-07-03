Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Africa to investigate scrap metal shortage hurting industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 11:02am EDT
Scrap metal collectors transport a shell of a burnt car after xenophobic attacks that took place earlier this week in Johannesburg

The South African government will investigate a shortage of scrap metals which is hurting the country's manufacturing and processing sectors, the trade ministry said on Friday.

Minister Ebrahim Patel called on the International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (ITAC) to explore measures which could help support the metals industry suffering from price increases for scrap.

"The downturn in global manufacturing resulting from COVID-19 has led to the amount of scrap metal available locally and internationally being dramatically reduced," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Due to the steep global increase in prices and reduced economic activity, the industry has called on government to assist it urgently."

The scrap metal industry contributes 15 billion Rand ($878 million) to GDP and employs about 350,000 people, the ministry said.

The construction, mining, and transport equipment manufacturing industries are the biggest consumers of metal products. They together account for about 15% of South Africa's GDP.

($1 = 17 rand)

(Reporting by Helen Reid)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.22% 450.42 Delayed Quote.-15.75%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.01% 1657.23 Delayed Quote.-8.15%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.33% 147.05 Delayed Quote.-14.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:15aArgentina bondholder group offer includes Pac-Man defence
RE
11:11aMorocco?s RAM to axe routes, may reduce fleet to secure aid
RE
11:03aMajor Qiagen shareholder opposes Thermo Fisher takeover - source
RE
11:02aSouth Africa to investigate scrap metal shortage hurting industry
RE
10:53aMarnoo Grains Research Update to guide growers through season 2020
PU
10:53aLIVE STREAM : New grains research for northern NSW and Queensland…
PU
10:51aSouth Africa's Capitec forecasts 70% profit fall in blow to shares
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
4FAURECIA SE : Fiat sticks by terms of PSA deal after dividend cut report
5GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group