Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African Airways CEO resigns - Fin24

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/02/2019 | 05:06am EDT
Vuyani Jarana, SAA Group CEO, poses for a photograph next to a South African Airways logo in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African Airways (SAA) Chief Executive Officer Vuyani Jarana has resigned due to what he said was the lack of progress on a strategy to turn around the loss-making airline, Fin24 financial news website reported on Sunday.

The state-owned airline has not turned a profit since 2011.

Citing Jarana's resignation letter to SAA board chairperson Johannes "JB" Magwaza, Fin24 said the CEO cited uncertainty about funding and how slow decision making processes were delaying the airline's turnaround strategy.

"The strategy is being systematically undermined, and as the Group Chief Executive Officer, I can no longer be able to assure the board and the public that the LTTS (long term turnaround strategy) is achievable," he was quoted saying in the letter.

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali neither confirmed nor denied the report but said the airline board would issue a statement shortly.

Jarana, a former executive at telecoms company Vodacom, was appointed in 2017 to implement a strategy intended to help the airline return to profit and wean it off government bailouts.

SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011, has drawn up a five-year turnaround plan that includes slashing costs and cancelling unprofitable routes as it grapples with cost increases that far outstrip revenue growth.

Jarana said in April the airline has reached an agreement in principle with lenders to roll over 9.2 billion rand ($631.00 million) of debt.

His resignation comes more than a week after struggling state-owned power utility Eskom said its CEO, Phakamani Hadebe, was stepping down for health reasons after leading efforts to stabilise the highly indebted state firm.

($1 = 14.5800 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aChina Signals It Is Willing to Return to Trade Talks With U.S.
DJ
05:45aBEHIND THE BOND RALLY : A Strong Dollar
DJ
05:06aSouth African Airways CEO resigns - Fin24
RE
03:49aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : White paper on China-US trade
PU
03:39aIran warns any clash in the Gulf would push oil prices above $100
RE
03:15aWALL STREET WEEKAHEAD : Struggles of transport stocks transmit caution to market
RE
02:33aChina says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
RE
02:19aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Japan visit to jump-start Queensland's hydrogen industry
PU
01:14aUSSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : India Hosts Illinois Soybean Association
PU
12:54aCHINA DOES NOT WANT BUT IS NOT AFRAID OF A TRADE WAR : white paper
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : China to probe FedEx after Huawei says parcels diverted
2AIRBUS SE : Airbus urges airlines to pressure Boeing over subsidy row
3China says U.S. can't use pressure to force trade deal
4GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Kite Announces End of Phase 1 ZUMA-3 Results for KTE-X19 in Adult Patients..
5Iran warns any clash in the Gulf would push oil prices above $100

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About