Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African Airways gets $272 million lifeline as it enters business rescue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:09am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of SAA is seen on an aircraft at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg

South African Airways (SAA) was set to enter a business rescue process on Thursday, with a 4 billion rand (212 million pounds) lifeline from government and banks announced by a minister.

State-owned SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and has depended on government bailouts to stay solvent, said it would try to operate a new provisional flight schedule.

In a business rescue, a specialist practitioner takes control of a company with the aim of rehabilitating it to improve its chance of survival, or securing a better return for creditors than they would receive from liquidation.

SAA said the process sought to provide the best prospects for "selected activities within the group to continue operating successfully".

The airline was hit by an employee strike last month that forced it to cancel hundreds of flights and pushed it to the brink of collapse. Then two major travel insurers stopped covering its tickets against the company becoming insolvent.

On Wednesday, a deputy minister, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters he had received an official letter saying President Cyril Ramaphosa had called for a change of approach on SAA and that the airline would enter "voluntary business rescue".

Pravin Gordhan, minister of public enterprises, said in a statement on Thursday that business rescue was the best way to restructure SAA into a stronger entity. He said the plan was still to attract an equity partner.

Existing lenders would provide SAA 2 billion rand of loans guaranteed by government and repayable out of future budget appropriations. Government would provide 2 billion rand in a "fiscally neutral manner", Gordhan said.

SAA's government-guaranteed debt would not be affected by the business rescue process, Gordhan said, but analysts expect other creditors to suffer losses.

Hans Klopper of BDO Business Restructuring said the rescue process for SAA could be fraught with difficulty and that it could take months if not years to find a solution to the airline's problems.

A relatively small amount of SAA's assets could be recoverable. The rescue process could further dent confidence in the airline, he said.

"If there aren't willing patrons prepared to book flights then the bottom falls out of the whole business," Klopper said.

"With SAA there is a structure of devastation, but you may have somebody who comes in and offers, say, 1 cent on the rand. Because some creditors could get zero if there is a liquidation."

By Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.55% 16.2611 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.53% 14.66187 Delayed Quote.2.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:30aChina maintains tariffs must be reduced for phase one trade deal with U.S
RE
04:29aDollar near one-month low after weak data, rally in pound and euro
RE
04:27aChina signs 30 billion yuan currency swap with Macau for three years
RE
04:24aOPEC and allies prepare to deepen oil output cuts
RE
04:24aIndia's Central Bank Stands Pat Despite Pleas From Business, Policy Makers -- Update
DJ
04:23aIG Group sees lower first half revenue as tighter regulations weigh
RE
04:22aSouth Africa Q3 current account deficit narrows to 3.7% of GDP
RE
04:19aWorld food prices surge in November, lifted by meat, vegetable oils - U.N. FAO
RE
04:15aNikkei rallies on renewed trade hopes, steelmakers shine
RE
04:12aRussian energy minister wants to continue cooperation with Saudi
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
3Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
5Investors urge Big Oil to follow 'poster child' Repsol's climate pledge

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group