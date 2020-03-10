Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African Airways to begin talks on job cuts -rescue team

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 04:36am EDT
A South African Airways (SAA) aircraft is pictured after landing at Cape Town International Airport in Cape Town

Specialists appointed to try to save struggling South African Airways (SAA) said on Monday they plan to begin employee consultations on job cuts, a stage of the rescue plan likely to meet fierce resistance from trade unions.

"Our intention has always been to preserve as many jobs as possible through this process while still focusing on having a sustainable airline," the practitioners Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana said in a joint statement, adding that they had notified at least seven different unions.

Matuson and Dongwana said that they "contemplate that all 4,708 employees will be affected and the number of jobs that will exist in the restructured organisation will be the subject of the consultation process."

SAA entered a form of bankruptcy protection in December, with administrators taking over management of the state-owned airline, which hasn't made a profit since 2011.

Matuson and Dongwana said in their statement on Monday that the airline had "cumulated losses of some 26 billion rand ($1.63 billion) over the past six years."

A court last month rejected an application by two trade unions to block job cuts at SAA.

The airline is among several South African state entities struggling to stay afloat after nearly a decade of mismanagement - the most serious is leviathan state power utility, Eskom.

The government's treatment of SAA, and whether it is willing to sacrifice jobs, has been seen as a signal ahead of a much bigger battle with unions over Eskom.

SAA has received more than 20 billion rand in bailouts over the last three years, and has 16.4 billion rand set aside over the next three years to service and repay the airline's guaranteed debt.

($1 = 15.9049 rand)

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aSwedish central bank says ready to act if needed over coronavirus
RE
05:11aEuropean banks broaden measures to combat coronavirus spread
RE
05:10aHNA Group says will work to resolve liquidity risks amid a state of war
RE
05:10aSterling gives up ground as U.S. virus spending package talk boosts dollar
RE
05:06aDollar rebounds, yen drops, as traders cling to stimulus hopes
RE
05:04aDollar rebounds, yen drops, as traders cling to stimulus hopes
RE
04:59aSSAB : EcoUpgraded concept benefits ILAB Container – 9 tonnes of CO2 saved per container
PU
04:51aTaiwan central bank says coronavirus is major uncertainty for economy this year
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing shares plunge on coronavirus, 737 MAX wiring bundle setback
2WTI : Canada Vows Response to Crude-Oil Blow
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world
4CINEWORLD GROUP PLC : MARKET FLOP: Cineworld deal exposes stress in Europe's credit market
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA PLANS TO EXPAND CAR PARTS PRODUCTION CAPACITY IN SHANGHAI: government document

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group