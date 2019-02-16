Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition case

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2019 | 03:18am EST
Passengers board a South African Airways plane at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in the Eastern Cape province

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - State-run South African Airways (SAA) will pay its rival Comair 1.1 billion rand ($78 million) to settle an anti-competition case, sending shares in the local aviation company soaring.

Struggling SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and was given a 5 billion rand bailout by government last year to shore up its balance sheet.

It is one of a handful of state firms cited by credit ratings agencies as a major risk to the sovereign rating of Africa's most industrialised economy.

The dispute between Comair and SAA dates back more than a decade. SAA's travel agent incentive schemes were deemed anti-competitive by a competition body, paving the way for a damages claim by Comair.

Comair said in a statement on Friday that SAA would start making payments to it from this month until July 2022, unless SAA decides to pay the full amount earlier.

Comair operates flights in southern Africa under a licence from British Airways and launched low-cost airline kulula.com.

Its shares closed up more than 20 percent at 5.55 rand on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

SAA's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 14.1261 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18aSouth African Airways to pay Comair $78 mln to settle competition case
RE
02:53aBank lending for 'real economy' key to boost China growth - central bank official
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:36aChina-U.S. trade talks 'making a final sprint' - state media
RE
02/15Automakers brace for U.S. government report on import tariffs
RE
02/15Payless ShoeSource to start liquidation sales at stores
RE
02/15Senate Panel Probes 2015 Meetings Involving Russian Maria Butina and Fed, Treasury Officials
DJ
02/15Big U.S. exchanges to sue SEC over 'overreaching' fee experiment
RE
02/15Mexico to inject $3.9 billion in Pemex, seeks to prevent credit downgrade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STARBUCKS CORPORATION : Starbucks to launch 1st Italian-food featured cafe in China
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : World Premiere for the new BMW 7 ..
3GEMFIELDS GROUP LTD : GEMFIELDS : African Villagers Tortured For ‘Blood Rubies' Worn By Stars – Op..
4WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS INC : Windstream statement on court ruling in bondholder dispute
5BRISTOW GROUP INC : LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Beha..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.