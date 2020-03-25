Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African Airways to suspend all domestic flights as lockdown looms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 05:09am EDT
A passenger is seen at the South African Airways (SAA) customer desk at the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg

South African Airways (SAA) said on Tuesday it will suspend all its domestic flights from Friday until April 16 in support of a national lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a 21-day lockdown from midnight on Thursday in an address to the nation on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases jumped by 128 to 402. On Tuesday the number climbed by another 152 to 554.

"SAA supports this national effort as announced by the government, to retard, contain, manage and disrupt the rate of transmission of the COVID-19," the state-owned airline said in a statement.

SAA said its call centres would not operate for the duration of the lockdown, and it would give customers one free travel change for travel between Tuesday and Thursday.

SAA, which has been in bankruptcy protection since December, had already suspended intercontinental and African regional flights until the end of May.

Another struggling state-owned airline, SA Express, suspended its operations last Wednesday.

The aviation company Comair on Tuesday suspended all flights for its franchise partner British Airways and the kulula.com low-cost airline from Thursday until April 19, while budget airline FlySafair suspended its flights until April 20. [L8N2BH3SM]

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and has received more than 20 billion rand ($1.2 billion) in bailouts in the past three years.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:58aUK house price growth slowed in January - ONS
RE
09:56aGERMAN MINISTER : We must prevent sale or break-up of our key firms
RE
09:51aWalmart taps Sameer Aggarwal as CEO of Indian unit, says in touch with suppliers
RE
09:46aJapan considering stimulus package worth 10% of GDP - Nikkei
RE
09:45aAgainst Coronavirus, the Fed's Banking Stress Test Doesn't Look So Bad
DJ
09:38aGerman economy could shrink by as much as 20% this year due to coronavirus - Ifo
RE
09:35aFutures rise as Washington reaches deal on $2 trillion aid package
RE
09:29aAfreximbank creates $3 bln pandemic credit facility for Africa
RE
09:28aGermany's Ifo Index Slumps Even More Than Initially Estimated in March
DJ
09:25aGerman economy could shrink by 5-20% this year - Ifo economist
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Coronavirus redraws battle lines on airline emissions
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Fed's stimulus eases global market fears, gets cash flowing
3SMCP S.A : SMCP S A : - 2019 FY Results
4S&P 500 : China stocks down but more resilient than peers in virus sell-off
5THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : to cut 3,000 jobs at steel unit by 2026

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group