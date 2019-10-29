Log in
South African Reserve Bank Art Scholarship: Call for applications

10/29/2019 | 01:27am EDT

The South African Reserve Bank (the Bank) has an extensive art collection that includes works in many different media produced from the early twentieth century to the present day. As part of its commitment to support and grow a new generation of South African artists, the SARB offers an annual art scholarship to a final year Fine Art student at a university or university of technology in the Gauteng Province, South Africa.

Details of scholarship

· The art scholarship is open to students who will be entering their final year of an undergraduate Fine Art degree in 2020.· The scholarship is open to students registered at a university or university of technology in the Gauteng Province. · The value of the art scholarship is R50 000 (Fifty Thousand rand).· As part of the art scholarship, the student will participate in a mentorship programme and will be expected to donate one artwork from his/her graduate show to the SARB.

Documentation to be submitted

· Completed application form.· Photographic reproductions of three to five artworks.· An artist statement (maximum 300 words about yourself, your art, why you think you should receive this scholarship and your need for financial support).· A full academic transcript until 2019. · A certified copy of your South African identity document (all applicants must be South African citizens).

How to submit your application

· Submit the required information electronically to the following e-mail address: SARB-ART@resbank.co.za. The deadline for submissions is 30 November 2019.

Selection process

· Applicants will be shortlisted on artwork submitted, artist statement and academic results.· Shortlisted applicants will be interviewed at the Bank's Head Office in Pretoria. · A final decision will be made once the applicants have submitted their final results for 2019.

Disclaimer

South African Reserve Bank published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 05:26:06 UTC
