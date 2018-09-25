South African Reserve Bank : Full Quarterly Bulletin – No 288 – September 2018

South Africa's trade balance with the rest of the world changed from a small deficit in the first quarter of 2018 to a surplus in the second quarter, as the value of net gold and merchandise exports increased much more than that of merchandise imports. The value of merchandise exports was boosted by increased volumes and, to a lesser extent, higher rand prices. The value of mining exports in particular increased significantly in the second quarter, while agricultural and manufactured exports also increased. The slight increase in the value of merchandise imports resulted primarily from mineral products, in particular crude oil. South Africa's terms of trade improved in the second quarter of 2018, as the rand price of exported goods and services increased at a faster pace than that of imports. The improvement in the trade balance far outweighed the small widening in the shortfall on the services, income and current transfer account and rendered an improvement in the deficit on the current account of the balance of payments, from 4.6% of GDP in the first quarter of 2018 to 3.3% in the second quarter.

The net inflow of capital on South Africa's financial account of the balance of payments decreased slightly from the first to the second quarter of 2018. On a net basis, direct and other investment inflows dominated in the second quarter although portfolio investment and financial derivatives also recorded inflows. Net portfolio investment inflows to South Africa decreased significantly in the second quarter, as non-residents' net purchases of domestic equity, and in particular debt securities, declined notably. South Africa's positive net international investment position decreased further from the end of December 2017 to the end of March 2018, as the value of foreign assets deceased more than foreign liabilities.

Following a moderate increase in the first quarter of 2018, the external value of the rand decreased sharply, on balance, by 10.0% on a trade-weighted basis in the second quarter, largely due to US dollar strength, higher international oil prices and increasing global inflation expectations. Risk aversion towards emerging market economies also increased, following concerns of the potential impact of escalating trade tensions between the US and its trading partners on global economic growth. In August 2018, the Turkish lira depreciated sharply after the US imposed sanctions on that country, resulting in a sharp global sell-off of emerging market assets as investors became increasingly concerned about the high levels of US dollar borrowing by some of these countries. At the same time, the Argentine peso also depreciated significantly as the country's debt crisis intensified. In line with other emerging currencies, the nominal effective exchange rate of the rand declined, on balance, by 9.7% in August 2018. Following the depreciation in the exchange value of the rand and increased risk aversion towards emerging markets, South African government bond yields rose notably from March 2018 and the yield curve shifted higher beyond the extreme short end.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the South African Reserve Bank kept the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.50% at the July and September meetings, having assessed the monetary policy stance as appropriate, given the current state of the economy. However, the MPC noted the deteriorating domestic inflation outlook, primarily due to supply-side factors. Despite the unchanged policy rate, domestic short-term money market rates increased slightly in the second quarter of 2018 and further in August. Similarly, rates on forward rate agreements trended upwards over this period, with the longer-term rates reacting more.

Growth in the broadly defined money supply remained lacklustre in the second quarter of 2018. Household deposit growth fluctuated sideways and continued to outpace that of the corporate sector. The deposit holdings of the corporate sector slowed somewhat over the period, as the slowdown in financial companies outweighed the acceleration in non-financial companies. Bank loans and advances extended to the domestic private sector remained subdued and increased at a slower pace in the first seven months of 2018. Credit extension to the corporate sector slowed further, with the deceleration partly exacerbated by technical reasons related to the implementation of International Financial Reporting Standard 9 from January 2018. Although remaining very subdued, growth in household credit extension continued to trend steadily upwards over this period.

The cash book deficit of national government was much smaller in the first quarter of fiscal 2018/19 than in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, as annual growth in revenue far outpaced that in expenditure. The strong growth in revenue was boosted by a sharp increase in VAT collections in particular, following the 1% increase in the VAT rate effective from the start of the current fiscal year. As such, the non-financial public sector borrowing requirement decreased notably in the first quarter of fiscal 2018/19 compared to a year earlier, due to the much smaller cash deficit of consolidated general government. By contrast, the cash deficit of the non-financial public enterprises and corporations increased over the period, as cash receipts from operating activities declined more than expenditure. National government's total gross loan debt increased from 52.7% of GDP at the end of March 2018 to 54.2% at the end of June.