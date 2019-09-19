South African Reserve Bank Holds Main Repo Rate at 6.5%, Cuts Growth Forecasts

By Aaisha Dadi Patel and Gabriele Steinhauser

PRETORIA, South Africa--The South African Reserve Bank on Thursday kept its main repo rate at 6.5%, rejecting demands for more economic stimulus amid investor concerns over the government's rising deficit and debt.

The SARB's decision, which followed a 0.25 percentage-point rate cut in July, contrasts with recent moves by other developed and emerging-market central banks--including the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve--to further ease monetary policy in response to weakening global growth.

Several prominent South African ruling-party politicians and analysts have called on the SARB to follow in their footsteps to help boost the country's hamstrung economy. The bank's Monetary Policy Committee said it still expects Africa's most developed economy to expand a mere 0.6% this year and lowered its growth forecasts for 2020 and 2021, to 1.5% from 1.8% and to 1.8% from 2%, respectively.

Inflation in South Africa has also been lower than in recent years, with consumer prices rising 4.3% in August from a year earlier--below the midpoint of the bank's 3%-to-6% target range.

But Governor Lesetja Kganyago pointed to potential risks to South Africa's financial stability and its rand currency. Those include higher oil prices, the government's ability to contain its deficit in its October budget update and an expected credit-rating review by Moody's Investor Services--the only ratings firm that still classifies the country's debt as investment grade--shortly thereafter.

South Africa's gross domestic product rebounded by an annualized 3.1% in the second quarter, from a 3.2% contraction in the first three months of the year. But unemployment stood at 29% at the end of June and Mr. Kganyago warned that GDP growth was likely to remain subdued in the third quarter.

Write to Aaisha Dadi Patel at aaisha.dadipatel@wsj.com at Gabriele Steinhauser at gabriele.steinhauser@wsj.com