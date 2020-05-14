Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

South African Reserve Bank to cut rates by another 50 basis points

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 08:37am EDT
Illustration photo of South African rand

By Vuyani Ndaba

The South Africa Reserve Bank is expected to cut interest rates by 50 basis points on May 21 to a record low of 3.75% to ease the pain of the country's recession, as this quarter shows signs of a steep downturn due to limited economic activity, a Reuters poll found.

South Africa's government has implemented a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus while the Reserve Bank has been buying secondary market bonds to deal with the economic impact. The Treasury is due to introduce a new budget on June 24 to add more stimulus.

"As the negative impact of the continued lockdown becomes more clearly quantifiable, there is room for a further rate cut of 50 basis points given current inflationary expectations," said Frank Blackmore, an economist at EF Consult.

Nine of 20 economists surveyed in the past week said the central bank would cut rates by 50 basis points to 3.75% next week. Four expect just a quarter-point trim. Three said the repo rate would be eased by 75 basis points and three expect no change.

Nedbank economists were again the only forecasters to predict rates would be cut by a full percentage point - as happened on April 14 and March 19.

In the 2008/09 recession, the SARB cut rates by a cumulative 700 basis points through 2012 to stimulate the economy.

"We hold on to our call for another 125 basis points in cuts this year, a 75-100 basis point cut likely to be delivered again in the May meeting, with the SARB likely to continue to favour frontloading cuts in anticipation of more substantial economic pressure," said Jeffrey Schultz, an economist at BNP Paribas.

This quarter is expected to be the deepest contraction in South Africa's history at 36.2%, far gloomier than last month's 23.0% prediction.

The latest poll median was for the economy to shrink 6.5% this year, compared with last month's 4.9% contraction forecast, but it was expected to recover to 2.9% growth next year.

"A GDP contraction of above 10% year-on-year for 2020 is instead now quite possible on a lengthy, severe lockdown ... as many corporates not only temporarily cease activity, but do so permanently," said Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

Demand is so low in South Africa it is included in a number of emerging-market countries where inflation was predicted to show signs of deflationary trends.

"Strong deflation in fuel prices and collapsing demand are likely to outweigh a weaker rand and its limited pass-through into CPI, averaging a 17-year low of 2.8% in 2020, breaching the lower bound of the 3-6% target range," Shultz said.

The survey's median showed inflation was expected to average higher than Shultz' expectations at 3.5% this year.

Still, Shultz said core CPI - a gauge for long-term trends in inflation - suggested the risk-sensitive priced items slipping into strong disinflation territory, or deflation, should not be underestimated.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday he aimed to further ease restrictions imposed to curb the new coronavirus, but places with the most infections likely would remain into June on "alert level 4" of a five-level system.

"54% of businesses surveyed by Statistics SA in the first two weeks of April already said they will cease to exist before mid-July if they cannot generate sufficient turnover," said Bishop. "Most businesses will have lost incomes needed to pay staff and other costs, resulting in retrenchments rising substantially and firms shutting down permanently."

(For other stories from the Reuters global economic poll)

vuy

(Additional polling by Khushboo Mittal in Bengalure; editing by Jonathan Cable, Larry King)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Interest Rates"
08:37aSouth African Reserve Bank to cut rates by another 50 basis points
RE
07:43aChina Southern Airlines plans to issue up to $2.25 billion in A-share convertible bonds
RE
07:40aBank of England not considering taking rates below zero - Bailey
RE
07:18aFitch gets approval for China onshore bond ratings
RE
05:44aBOJ's Kuroda sees no need to deepen negative rates now to fight pandemic
RE
05/13Less than zero? Fed's Powell shows no love for negative rates
RE
05/13Equities slide, bonds rise on Fed warning of prolonged recession
RE
05/13Equities slide, bonds rise on Fed warning of prolonged recession
RE
05/13Equities slide, bonds rise on Fed warning of prolonged recession
RE
05/13Dollar up as Powell downplays chances of negative U.S. interest rates
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Tencent wins on lockdown gaming boom
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : first-quarter up 26% thanks to boost from consumer business
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Health groups ask India to rescind Gilead's patents for COVID-19 drug remd..
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Strong first quarter – low impact from Covid-19 to date
5TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda says coronavirus treatment trial using recovered patients' blood..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group