On a month-on-month basis prices rose 0.8 percent, the same rate as in the previous month.

Core inflation - which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, petrol and energy - was at 4.4 percent year on year, unchanged from February, and 0.7 percent month on month, slowing from 1.1 percent.

