South African corruption watchdog probes COVID-19 tenders

* Public Protector opens COVID-19 tender investigations
* Follows other probes into government medical procurement
* Key ANC ally says scandals show failure to uproot graft
* President says determined to deal with patronage networks
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's
anti-corruption watchdog said on Monday it was investigating
irregularities in coronavirus-related tenders, the latest in a
series of scandals that trade unions said showed the
government's failure to tackle graft.
The probes by the Public Protector come soon after
investigators launched separate inquiries into the procurement
of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Gauteng province, the
country's economic heartland.
President Cyril Ramaphosa staked his reputation on tackling
graft when he replaced Jacob Zuma as head of state more than two
years ago, but he is on the back foot after news reports
alleging that politically connected individuals have milked the
state for millions during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramaphosa used a weekly newsletter to the nation to promise
that his government would "finally deal with the entrenched
patronage networks that enable government employees to bid for
state contracts through their friends and relatives".
"We will not allow public funds hard-earned by loyal
taxpayers or donations by patriotic companies and individuals
and the international community to vanish down a black hole of
corruption."
COSATU, the country's largest trade federation and a key
ally of the governing African National Congress (ANC), said in a
statement that Ramaphosa's administration had acted feebly in
the face of the recent corruption allegations.
It called corruption the biggest threat to the economy.
The Public Protector said it was investigating tender
irregularities at least in three provinces, including over a
quarantine site that is believed to be owned by a government
official and PPE procurement in the KwaZulu-Natal province.
South Africa has recorded more than a half a million cases
of COVID-19, the most in Africa, with the number of infections
continuing to rise rapidly.
The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, over the
weekend called for a snap parliamentary debate on what it
described as a "feeding frenzy" by ANC-connected individuals
after normal procurement rules were suspended because of the
coronavirus.
An ANC spokesman did not answer his phone when Reuters
sought comment on Monday.
Ramaphosa's spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, and a top Gauteng
health official have taken leaves of absence after a media
report said that Diko's husband won PPE contracts with the
Gauteng government.
Diko and her husband have denied wrongdoing and the health
official has said he was not involved in provincial procurement
processes.
Despite Ramaphosa's assurances, some analysts are sceptical
he will make much headway tackling corruption.
"The ANC sustains itself off state tenders," political
analyst Ralph Mathekga said.
"The only way Ramaphosa can remain president is to act
surprised and look the other way. He created an integrity ticket
for himself, and now he is failing at living up to it."
(Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf
