Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African corruption watchdog probes COVID-19 tenders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 02:19pm EDT

* Public Protector opens COVID-19 tender investigations

* Follows other probes into government medical procurement

* Key ANC ally says scandals show failure to uproot graft

* President says determined to deal with patronage networks

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's anti-corruption watchdog said on Monday it was investigating irregularities in coronavirus-related tenders, the latest in a series of scandals that trade unions said showed the government's failure to tackle graft.

The probes by the Public Protector come soon after investigators launched separate inquiries into the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Gauteng province, the country's economic heartland.

President Cyril Ramaphosa staked his reputation on tackling graft when he replaced Jacob Zuma as head of state more than two years ago, but he is on the back foot after news reports alleging that politically connected individuals have milked the state for millions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ramaphosa used a weekly newsletter to the nation to promise that his government would "finally deal with the entrenched patronage networks that enable government employees to bid for state contracts through their friends and relatives".

"We will not allow public funds hard-earned by loyal taxpayers or donations by patriotic companies and individuals and the international community to vanish down a black hole of corruption."

COSATU, the country's largest trade federation and a key ally of the governing African National Congress (ANC), said in a statement that Ramaphosa's administration had acted feebly in the face of the recent corruption allegations.

It called corruption the biggest threat to the economy.

The Public Protector said it was investigating tender irregularities at least in three provinces, including over a quarantine site that is believed to be owned by a government official and PPE procurement in the KwaZulu-Natal province.

South Africa has recorded more than a half a million cases of COVID-19, the most in Africa, with the number of infections continuing to rise rapidly.

The main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, over the weekend called for a snap parliamentary debate on what it described as a "feeding frenzy" by ANC-connected individuals after normal procurement rules were suspended because of the coronavirus.

An ANC spokesman did not answer his phone when Reuters sought comment on Monday.

Ramaphosa's spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, and a top Gauteng health official have taken leaves of absence after a media report said that Diko's husband won PPE contracts with the Gauteng government.

Diko and her husband have denied wrongdoing and the health official has said he was not involved in provincial procurement processes.

Despite Ramaphosa's assurances, some analysts are sceptical he will make much headway tackling corruption.

"The ANC sustains itself off state tenders," political analyst Ralph Mathekga said.

"The only way Ramaphosa can remain president is to act surprised and look the other way. He created an integrity ticket for himself, and now he is failing at living up to it." (Additional reporting by Wendell Roelf Editing by Mark Heinrich and Nick Macfie)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.01% 474.06 Delayed Quote.-11.06%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.75% 1682.93 Delayed Quote.-6.02%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -1.06% 158.3 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:14pPompeo Warns New Measures Planned for China Over Human Rights -- Update
DJ
03:11pDollar, equities gain on upbeat manufacturing data
RE
03:10pU.S. FAA proposes requiring key Boeing 737 MAX design changes
RE
03:07pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury announces marketable borrowing estimates
PU
02:57pBANK OF JAMAICA : Credit Conditions Survey Report - March 2020 Quarter
PU
02:50pFormFree Head of Vendor Management and Compliance Katie King Honored as HousingWire 2020 Women of Influence
SE
02:30pFaa proposing 737 max operators conduct angle of attack sensor system test and operational readiness flight before returning each airplane to service
RE
02:22pLIVE INVESTOR CONFERENCE & WEBINAR : Venture Companies Present August 6th
AQ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft talks to buy TikTok's U.S. operations spark ire in China
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Posts Unexpected Loss on Soaring Provisions, Impairments
4SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG : SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS : 3Q Profit Fell; Offers Fiscal Year Guidance
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Paving the way for fossil-free commercial heavy transport

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group