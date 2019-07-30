Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African court rules Old Mutual CEO dismissal unlawful

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 10:14am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Shares in South Africa's Old Mutual fell on Tuesday after a High Court judge ruled that the company's suspension and subsequent dismissal of CEO Peter Moyo earlier this year was unlawful and that he must be temporarily reinstated.

The judge also blocked South Africa's No.2 insurer, which suspended Moyo in May and fired him in June following a disagreement over an alleged conflict of interest, from taking any steps to replace the CEO while a fuller case against his dismissal was heard.

Old Mutual shares were down more than 5% at 1340 GMT.

"The… suspension and subsequent dismissal were unlawful," Judge Brian Mashile's judgement, which was read out by another judge, said. Moyo punched the air in celebration on hearing the ruling.

The saga over Moyo's dismissal has proved a reputational headache for one of South Africa's oldest companies, and one that could prove costly if Moyo's broader case is successful.

An Old Mutual spokeswoman said the company was studying the judgement and will decide on a course of action.

Moyo wants to be permanently reinstated or receive unspecified damages from the insurer, as well as see its board members declared delinquent.

In court papers, he has accused Old Mutual Chairman Trevor Manuel and other members of the board of their own governance breaches.

He argues his effort to raise concerns about this were the real reason for his suspension and dismissal, with Manuel on a campaign to turn other board members against him.

An answering affidavit filed on behalf of Old Mutual said Moyo's account of events had no factual basis, it had not breached any part of its contract with the former CEO and that there were no grounds for his reinstatement.

The affidavit said the insurer was also considering whether to claw back any part of the 35.5 million rand ($2.50 million)already paid to Moyo as part of his remuneration.

He is currently set to be paid another 4 million rand in fixed pay for his six-month notice period.

($1 = 14.1883 rand)

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Susan Fenton and Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED -5.23% 110.94 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:25pWall Street drops as trade worries weigh; Fed looms
RE
03:24pTrump urges Fed to make large rate cut as policymakers meet
RE
03:22pTrump says will work on a trade deal with Brazil
RE
03:21pKorea's KNOC switches tactics in bid to sell stake in UK oil producer - sources
RE
03:16pLoonie falls as investors await Fed rate decision
RE
03:16pRetailing-centric Blockchain aBey Announces Startling Adoption
BU
03:14pSri Lanka to offer free visas on arrival to boost tourism
RE
03:14pSouth African court rules Old Mutual CEO dismissal unlawful
RE
03:14pTSX opens lower as U.S.-China trade worries weigh
RE
03:13pSecurity Innovation assists Metacash to secure their Blockchain relay network
GL
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices up on expectations of Fed rate cut
2SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY : Price pressure kicks Siemens Gamesa shares to four-month low
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Ryanair profit drops, says growth plans could be hit further by MAX delays
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : LSE shares hit record high as investors cheer $27 billion Refinitiv bid
5GRENKE : GRENKE AG: GRENKE continues its profitable growth course in a challenging environment and in-creases ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group