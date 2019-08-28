Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African drugstore Dis-Chem benefits from medicine price hike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 06:10am EDT

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African drugstore chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd said on Wednesday that its revenues rose 13.5% in the five months through July, thanks to an increase in medicine prices and a jump in wholesale revenues.

Dis-Chem, which competes with Clicks Group, said revenue from March 1 to July 31 rose to 9.9 billion rand ($650 million).

Retail sales rose by 12% to 9 billion rand, with comparable sales growth of 5.3%, helped by a 3.78% increase in medicine prices which came into effect in March.

The company had been hit by prolonged strike action from November last year to March this year over workers' wage demands, which led it to miss earnings expectations for its full fiscal year that ended in February.

On Wednesday it flagged one-off costs such as a change in the firm's bonus policy, strike-related costs and an unearned rebate, which will negatively impact the first-half earnings for the financial year 2020.

Its shares, however, were up 3.3% at 21.43 rand after Wednesday's trading update as investors were encouraged by the revenue growth.

Dis-Chem has been investing in technological and innovative ways to drive dispensary volumes such as click-and-collect services and partnering with FNB bank, which allows customers to order prescription medicine by using the FNB App.

As a result, it said it saw marginally improved trading volumes driven by strong dispensary trade.

"We are pleased to see that the group delivered strong revenue performance in a tough economic environment with increased competition and a constrained consumer," Chief Executive Ivan Saltzman said in a statement.

"I am extremely satisfied with the rationalisation of stock levels post the strike and SEP buy-in, as we focus on improving free cash flow ensuring we require less net working capital investment which will better enable us to fund future growth strategies."

SEP refers to the Single Exit Price mechanism in South Africa that lists the maximum price that a medicine can be charged by dispensers.

To date, the company has added nine new stores and is on track to add another 13 stores before year-end, it said.

Wholesale revenue increased by 15.3% to 6.8 billion rand, with sales to independent pharmacies and The Local Choice (TLC) franchisees up by 49% and 27.7% respectively, mainly due to the Western Cape wholesaler acquisition in November 2018 and a growing TLC customer base.

"With national warehouse representation now enabling us to access the independent pharmacy markets in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, we will continue to focus on growing the TLC and independent customer bases," the firm said.

($1 = 15.2369 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10aBrexit-sensitive stocks sink as no-deal EU exit worries grow
RE
07:10aFinance Minister Scholz appoints critic of Germany's balanced budget policy as new deputy - sources
RE
07:05aDallas Based Small Business Beauty By Earth Among Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies  the Inc. 5000
SE
07:04aAviation industry labour shortage hits Canadian companies trying to replace grounded Boeing jets
RE
07:00aInvestors stick with yen as recession fears grow; sterling slides
RE
06:53aWeak car sales drag Irish retail sales to seven-year low
RE
06:52aTiffany & Co misses quarterly same-store sales estimates
RE
06:50aPerformance Journey Partners announce the release of their new book Performance Eating Rabbits  What B.O.L.D. People See and Do’
SE
06:48aToyota pulls Suzuki firmly into its orbit through stake deal
RE
06:44aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Philippines recovers on property stocks; others tepid
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PRADA S.P.A. : PRADA S P A : Costco limits shoppers in first China store after opening-day fiasco
2GOLD : Fake-branded bars slip dirty gold into world markets
3ERICSSON AB : Ericsson CEO Ekholm set to leave, Saab's Buskhe could replace him -paper
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters accuses Burford Capital of deceiving its investors
5NEL : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2019 results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group