Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African insurer Sanlam seals $1 billion deal for Morocco's SAHAM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 02:25pm CEST

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's biggest insurer Sanlam has sealed a $1.1 billion deal to acquire the remaining 53.37 percent stake in Moroccan insurance firm SAHAM Finances after receiving regulatory approvals, it said on Thursday.

SAHAM Finances is Sanlam's biggest acquisition yet, and expands its presence to 33 countries across Africa. The conclusion of the deal cements its presence in north Africa.

Sanlam Emerging Markets Ireland Ltd (SEMIL), a unit of Sanlam in a joint-venture with South African insurer Santam Ltd, had acquired a 30 percent stake in SAHAM Finances in 2016. The joint-venture unit increased its stake to 46.6 percent the following year.

Since its establishment in Morocco in 1995 as a subsidiary of SAHAM Group, which also owns health, food and distribution interests, SAHAM Finances has expanded rapidly.

It had consolidated net assets worth $850 million and earnings of $77.4 million for the year by the end of last year.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:13aCBS STATISTICS NETHERLANDS : Lowest level bankruptcies of this century
PU
09:09aU.S. inflation slows in September, weekly jobless claims rise
RE
09:08aOECS ORGANISATION OF EASTERN CARIBBEAN STATES : New Artificial Intelligence to help facilitate trade negotiations for Small Island Developing States
PU
09:08aFor IMF Help, Pakistan Might Have to Disclose Its China Debts -- Update
DJ
09:07aChina constricts capital outflows with eye on yuan stability
RE
09:07aS&P futures turn positive after tame CPI data
RE
09:05aTrump says he has 'a lot more to do' on China
RE
09:04aOil extends losses as markets fall, inventories climb
RE
09:03aNew wind farms could thrive in Norway without subsidies - state grid
RE
09:03aNATIONAL FARMERS' UNION OF SCOTLAND : Political Affairs Manager's Blog - 11 October 2018
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Luxury Shares Feel the Pinch -- WSJ
5DOMINION HOSTING HOLDING SPA : DOMINION HOSTING : Net financial position grows 18% in 1H2018 vs 1H2017 while d..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.