South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South African President
Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that
South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he
announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the
economy.
In a televised address, Ramaphosa said the government would
end the ban on alcohol and tobacco, allow restaurants and
taverns to return to normal business, subject to strict hygiene
regulations, and remove the ban on travel between provinces.
He said a fall in the infection rates, as well as people
recovering, were "significantly reducing the pressure on our
health facilities", but he cautioned that cases could easily
surge if people fail to maintain vigilance. Restrictions on
international travel remained in place, he said.
South Africa has more than half a million cases, but the
rate of infections has declined over the past two weeks.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks;
Editing by Alison Williams)