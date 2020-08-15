Log in
News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

08/15/2020 | 02:18pm EDT

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy.

In a televised address, Ramaphosa said the government would end the ban on alcohol and tobacco, allow restaurants and taverns to return to normal business, subject to strict hygiene regulations, and remove the ban on travel between provinces.

He said a fall in the infection rates, as well as people recovering, were "significantly reducing the pressure on our health facilities", but he cautioned that cases could easily surge if people fail to maintain vigilance. Restrictions on international travel remained in place, he said.

South Africa has more than half a million cases, but the rate of infections has declined over the past two weeks.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.09% 476.15 Delayed Quote.-11.29%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.42% 1694.55 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.29% 158.18 Delayed Quote.-8.52%

