South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - South African President
Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that
South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he
announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the
economy.
In a televised address, Ramaphosa said the government would
end the ban on alcohol and tobacco, allow restaurants and
taverns to return to normal business, subject to strict hygiene
regulations, and remove the ban on travel between provinces.
"All indications are that South Africa has reached the peak
and moved beyond the inflection point of the curve," Ramaphosa
said, adding that the cabinet had decided to move to lower,
"level two" restrictions from midnight on Monday.
"The move to level two means that we can remove nearly all
of the restrictions on the resumption of economic activity
across most industries," he said.
Despite imposing one of the world's toughest lockdowns when
the country had only a few hundred cases, South Africa saw a
surge in coronavirus infections that left it with the fifth
highest number of cases in the world -- currently around
579,000, of whom around 11,500 have died.
The COVID-19 crisis has battered an economy already in
recession and pushed millions of South Africans deeper into
extreme poverty.
But Ramaphosa said rates of new infections had fallen to an
average of 5,000 a day, from a peak of 12,000 a day.
This, as well as a rise in recoveries, were "significantly
reducing the pressure on our health facilities", but he
cautioned that cases could surge if people fail to maintain
vigilance. Restrictions on international travel remained in
place, he said.
The lifting of restrictions on alcohol will be a relief to
the battered hospitality and drinks industries, some of which
have been pushed close to bankruptcy and shed thousands of jobs.
"The further easing of restrictions presents us with the
greatest opportunity since the start of the pandemic to breathe
life into our struggling economy," Ramaphosa said.
(Reporting by Tim Cocks;
Editing by Alison Williams and Ros Russell)