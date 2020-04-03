Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African private sector activity falls to record low in March -PMI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 04:10am EDT
A worker assembles a car at a Nissan's manufacturing plant in Rosslyn

South African private sector activity fell to a record low in March, a business survey showed on Friday, as the global coronavirus pandemic led to the sharpest drop in output and new orders the survey has ever recorded.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was at 44.5 in March from 48.4 in February, remaining below the 50 level that separates expansion from contraction.

IHS Markit said the index reading was a record low for the series and signalled worsening business conditions for the 11th straight month.

"Central to the decline were large drops in the output and new orders sub-components, also to record lows, with stocks of purchases likewise contracting at a faster pace," IHS Markit said in a statement.

The output sub-index fell to 37.3 in March from 46.4 in February, while the new orders one slipped to 39.6 from 47.8.

South Africa has imposed some of the toughest restrictions on the continent to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The lockdown is set to take a toll on an economy already in recession.

"March data captured the period before the total lockdown at the end of the month, signalling we may be at the precipice of an even deeper recession than currently predicted by the PMI," said David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit.

"Demand in domestic markets fell drastically as consumers and firms cut back on new expenditure and travel, while export sales also declined at a record pace. Despite this, businesses reduced employment only slightly, though there may be a much larger round of job losses in April as the lockdown takes effect."

- Detailed PMI data are only available under licence from IHS Markit and customers need to apply for a licence.

To subscribe to the full data, click on the link below: https://www.ihsmarkit.com/about/contact-us.html

For further information, please phone IHS Markit on +800 6275 4800 or email economics@ihsmarkit.com

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:04aUK Export Finance expands exporter protection against non-payment
RE
05:04aWhy sweetened layoff benefits may be at odds with U.S. loan program
RE
04:59aEXCLUSIVE : Air France-KLM in talks on multibillion euro state-backed loan package
RE
04:50aEuro zone business activity collapses in March as coronavirus spreads - PMI
RE
04:48aIrish central bank predicts record unemployment, 8.3% GDP fall
RE
04:47aEuropean insurer shares fall as row over dividends breaks out
RE
04:43aS.Africa's ARM says JV gets green light to load iron ore amid lockdown
RE
04:42aSouth Africa's Libstar to postpone final dividend due to coronavirus
RE
04:42aKenya private sector activity plunges in March - PMI
RE
04:40aUK firms fall deeper into record-breaking slump - March PMIs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google releases location data to show if coronavirus lockdowns working in 131 count..
2MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : EU tells insurers to suspend dividends, avoid bonuses in pandemic
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
4CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : to make further cuts to flights - internal memo
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group