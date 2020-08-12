South African rand extends gains, stocks rally for second day

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The South African rand
extended its gains against the dollar on Wednesday, as political
wrangling over a stimulus package for the U.S. economy halted
the U.S. currency's rebound.
At 1500 GMT, the rand was 0.73% firmer at 17.3675
per dollar, continuing its recovery after suffering steep losses
in the past two weeks.
The rand has been under pressure from shifts in investor
appetite for emerging market assets as well as weak economic
data pointing to a deep recession in South Africa in 2020 due to
the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and a slow recovery in
2021.
A survey showed on Wednesday that South African business
confidence recovered from a 35-year low in July as global
economic activity improved, but the measure remained below
average.
"Due to the fragile economy, the currency remains
vulnerable, especially if risk aversion rises again," said
Commerzbank's emerging market analyst Elisabeth Andreae in a
note.
"The downside risks to (the) rand include not only an
unfavourable course of the pandemic with further (major) waves
of infection, but also renewed fears of an emerging market
crisis or an escalation in U.S.-Chinese relations."
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) rallied for a second
day as markets ignored uncertainty over the U.S. stimulus
package and focused on domestic events.
Higher commodity prices and increased business sentiment
domestically helped the market to recoup most of its losses from
earlier in the session. There were also reports in local media
about a further reopening of the economy in South Africa, which
gave a boost to the hospitality sector.
The FTSE/JSE All Share Index closed up 0.44% to
57,417 points while the Top 40 companies index went up
0.56% to end the day at 53,127 points.
Government bonds weakened, with the yield on the benchmark
instrument due in 2030 adding 2 basis points to 9.3%.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Promit Mukherjee.
Editing by Jane Merriman)