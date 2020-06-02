Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African rand falls as risk appetite wanes on U.S. protests, Sino-U.S. tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/02/2020 | 03:12am EDT
Illustration photo of South African rand

The South African rand fell against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over U.S.-China tensions and rising violent protests across the United States.

At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at 17.4130 per dollar, 0.22% lower than its previous close.

In the absence of local catalysts, traders' focus was on global events.

"The rand is currently caught in range-bound trading," said Bianca Botes, executive director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions in Pretoria.

"However, as the riots (in the U.S), the geopolitical environment, as well as the reopening of the economies unfold, they could potentially provide new clear direction for the local unit."

Broader global risk appetite was also hampered by U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to use force to end violent protests in American cities, while reports of an order from China to halt U.S. soybean purchases again raised the spectre of damaging trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.[MKTS/GLOB]

In fixed income, the yield on the 10-year government bond was up 0.5 basis point to 8.765%.

(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (EUR/ZAR) 0.26% 19.40934 Delayed Quote.24.48%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.99% 27.65 End-of-day quote.-20.61%
US DOLLAR / SOUTH AFRICAN RAND (USD/ZAR) 0.42% 17.44158 Delayed Quote.25.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46aKONKOLA COPPER MINES : Statement On Cec Threats To Restrict Power
PU
03:45aCHINA BUYS U.S. SOYBEANS AFTER HALT TO U.S. PURCHASES ORDERED : sources
RE
03:43aChina buys U.S. soybeans after halt to U.S. purchases ordered -sources
RE
03:43aDollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists
RE
03:38aDollar on back foot as recovery optimism persists
RE
03:36aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : daily basket price stood at $33.68 a barrel Monday, 1 June 2020
PU
03:26aPlunging cost of wind and solar marks turning point in energy transition - IRENA
RE
03:24aLondon stocks inch higher on stimulus, recovery hopes
RE
03:21aBANK OF GREECE : Holidays to be observed during 2021
PU
03:19aSouth Korea's third extra budget to be around 35.3 trln won - senior presidential aide
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3Sell, stow or dump? Retailers wrestle with mountain of unsold stock
4CARD FACTORY PLC : CARD FACTORY : plans to reopen 10% of its stores as lockdown boosts online sales
5ADIDAS AG : Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group