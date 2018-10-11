Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African rand gains ground against softer dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 09:12am CEST
A BANK TELLER LOOKS AT 50 AND 100 SOUTH AFRICAN RAND NOTES.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The South African rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday after the greenback was jolted by the worst fall in U.S. stocks in nearly eight months.

The rand was 0.71 percent stronger at 14.6750 per dollar at 0650 GMT, having closed in New York at 14.7800.

The rand is expected to trade between 14.6000 and 14.9000 to the dollar on Thursday, NKC African Economics wrote in a note.

The rand had been supported by the market's favourable reaction to the appointment of Tito Mboweni as the new South African finance minister on Tuesday.

South Africa-focused investors were awaiting the release of the statistics agency's manufacturing production data for August due at 1100 GMT. Consensus expectations are for production to have risen 0.6 percent on an annual basis.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 rose 3 basis points to 9.260 percent.

(Reporting by Nomvelo Chalumbira; Editing by Ed Stoddard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:03aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : Improved connectivity to boost bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh
PU
10:02aUbisoft shares rise to beat market sell-off after good sales for video game
RE
09:54aAllogene raises year's largest biotech IPO on NASDAQ
AQ
09:48aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Newsletters - Newsletters 2018 - Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development
PU
09:47aSteinhoff's shares plunge after report on retailer's ex-CEO
RE
09:28aPackaging firm Mondi reports 30 pct rise in Q3 underlying profit
RE
09:26aApple to buy part of supplier Dialog's business in $600 million deal
RE
09:26aAB Inbev brewing partner in Zimbabwe posts record half year lager sales
RE
09:25aAsia shares swoon to 19-month lows; investors await U.S. data
RE
09:18aSouth Africa gets $35 bln in investment pledges towards $100 bln goal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
3BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
4DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : and Apple to Strengthen Partnership through Technology Licensing..
5Apple to buy part of supplier Dialog's business in $600 million deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.