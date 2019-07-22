Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African rand slightly weaker in early trade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 03:32am EDT
Photo illustration of South African bank notes displayed next to the American dollar notes in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's rand slipped slightly early on Monday, as investors scaled back their expectations for deep U.S. interest rate cuts.

At 0653 GMT, the rand traded at 13.9575 versus the dollar, less than 0.1 percent weaker than its previous close.

Government bonds also dipped slightly, with the yield on the benchmark 2026 government bond 3 basis points higher at 8.050 percent.

In the absence of major local data releases, South African assets tend to take their cue from global factors.

Expectations that U.S. monetary policy will ease tapered off after a spokesman for the Federal Reserve clarified comments by a senior central banker last week.

Priced-in forecasts for a 50 basis point cut have tumbled from as high as 71% last week to 18.5% on Monday.

South Africa-focused investors will look to local consumer and producer inflation data later in the week for clues about price pressures in Africa's most advanced economy.

On Tuesday, the finance ministry is expected to introduce an appropriation bill to parliament which will say how much financial support struggling state power firm Eskom will get this financial year and next.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Louise Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:17aManic Monday for China's Nasdaq-style bourse as shares rocket
RE
04:00aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : The first meeting of the Economic Council
PU
03:56aEuro near $1.12 as investors wait for central bank meetings
RE
03:52aONECONNECT : partners with UnionBank's fintech subsidiary UBX to co-create Philippines' first blockchain-enabled platform for MSMEs
PR
03:45aFire forces Philadelphia Energy Solutions to file for bankruptcy again
RE
03:43aPacquiao beats Thurman on split decision
RE
03:43aEuro stocks inch higher as Italy steadies
RE
03:32aSouth African rand slightly weaker in early trade
RE
03:32aAmplats H1 earnings jump on higher PGM prices
RE
03:28aShadowed by trade war, Malaysia says 2020 fiscal deficit target a 'challenge'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Dutch firm Philips tops quarterly sales estimates as growth picks up
2Asia stocks fall on likely smaller Fed rate cut, pricier oil
3CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : CASINO GROUP: Casino Group has signed an agreement with GBH to sell its subsidiary..
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : UK parliamentary committee questions StanChart's remuneration policy
5CENTRICA PLC : Centrica Set to Cut Dividend, Sell Oil-And-Gas Unit -The Sunday Times

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group