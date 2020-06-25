Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South African retailer Mr Price scraps dividend as annual earnings drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 03:34am EDT
Shoppers walk past South Africa's Mr Price clothing store in Johannesburg

South African budget retailer Mr Price on Thursday reported a 10.4% drop in annual earnings due to COVID-19 impairment provisions, and did not declare a final dividend in order to preserve cash.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), the main profit measure in South Africa, fell to 1,047 cents in the 52 weeks ended March 28 from 1,168.6, while diluted HEPS decreased 9.9%.

Mr Price, known for its no-frills clothing and furniture stores, said anticipated consumer distress resulted in the company taking additional impairment provisions on stock, its debtors' book and insurance claims.

Total revenue from continuing operations grew 2.1% to 23 billion rand ($1.32 billion), with retail sales up by 1.5%, boosted by clothing and home divisions.

Following the announcement of a national lockdown on March 15, sales growth slumped 32.9% as consumers prioritised essential items in the last two weeks of the month.

($1 = 17.4159 rand)

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -1.64% 445.34 Delayed Quote.-15.72%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.60% 1608.37 Delayed Quote.-10.33%
MR PRICE GROUP LIMITED 2.40% 145.72 End-of-day quote.-20.15%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.23% 144.91 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aDollar holds the upper hand as recovery doubts creep in
RE
03:51aBank of Korea to extend unlimited repo operations for one month by July
RE
03:44aS.Africa's Sun International notes Chilean offer
RE
03:38aSouth Africa's Harmony raises $200 million in share sale
RE
03:34aSouth African retailer Mr Price scraps dividend as annual earnings drop
RE
03:32aHungary lost as many as 130,000 jobs to pandemic - PM's aide
RE
03:29aNever waste a crisis?
PU
03:27aIndonesia 2020 coal output below 550 million tonnes target - minister
RE
03:23aUnilever, rivals mull changes amid global backlash against skin-lightening products
RE
03:21aLufthansa shares soar after major shareholder backs bailout plan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : HSBC gives a Buy rating
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON TO BUILD NEW FACILITIES IN AUSTRALIA AS ONLINE DEMAND SURGES: AFR
4ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : Full Year Results 2019-20
5EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB : EVOLUTION GAMING : extends Rush Street relationship with First Person games for Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group