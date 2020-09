Denel, which makes military equipment for South Africa's armed forces and clients around the world, has struggled to pay salaries this year amid a liquidity crisis aggravated by the coronavirus crisis.

National Treasury said in a presentation to parliament that Denel was forecast to have had a negative equity position of 3.3 billion rand ($196.7 million) as of March 2020.

($1 = 16.7770 rand)

(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Nqobile Dludla)