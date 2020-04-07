Log in
South African wine industry says can export wines during lockdown

04/07/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

South Africa's wine industry will be allowed to export its products after heavy lobbying to government saw a relaxation of coronavirus-linked lockdown rules on Tuesday, industry body Vinpro said in a statement.

"On Tuesday afternoon, 7 April 2020, the Minister of Transport gazetted new directions under the lockdown regulations to expressly permit the export of wines and other fresh produce products," Vinpro in a statement.

Vinpro represents around 2,500 South African wine producers, cellars and industry stakeholders and has been at the forefront of talks with government since a lockdown was imposed from March 27 to control the spread of the new coronavirus.

(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Alison Williams)

