South America 3D Scanner Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "South
America 3D Scanner Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report
South America 3D scanner market is projected to witness the growth at a
CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of
US$519.80 million by 2023, increasing from US$303.58 million in 2017.
Continuous technological advancement such as a rise in 3D content and
ongoing improvements in 3D modelling and mapping technology will drive
the demand for a 3D scanner in the South American region. The growing
focus on quality control due to intense competition further boosts the
demand for these scanners.
Furthermore, high-speed innovation and improvement in 3D scanners owing
to continuous research and development expenditure are expected to
augment the demand for 3D scanners. However, unfavourable political and
economic environment in Brazil and Argentina could impede the growing
demand for these scanners over the forecast period.
Major industry players profiled as part of the report include Nikon
Metrology, Cruse Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Carl Zeiss AG, FARO
Technologies, Inc., and HP Development Company among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. South America 3D Scanner Market By Type
6. South America 3D Scanner Market By Range
7. South America 3D Scanner Market By Product
8. South America 3D Scanner Market By Industry Vertical
9. South America 3D Scanner Market By Geography
10. Competitive Intelligence
11. Company Profiles
-
Carl Zeiss Optotechnik AG
-
Artec 3D
-
Canon, Inc.
-
FARO Technologies, Inc.
-
HP Development Company, L.P.
-
Ametek, Inc.
-
Eastman Kodak Company
-
Imetric 3D SA
-
Cruse Spezialmaschinen GmbH
-
Nikon Metrology
