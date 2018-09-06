South America 3D Scanner Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "South America 3D Scanner Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South America 3D scanner market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$519.80 million by 2023, increasing from US$303.58 million in 2017.

Continuous technological advancement such as a rise in 3D content and ongoing improvements in 3D modelling and mapping technology will drive the demand for a 3D scanner in the South American region. The growing focus on quality control due to intense competition further boosts the demand for these scanners.

Furthermore, high-speed innovation and improvement in 3D scanners owing to continuous research and development expenditure are expected to augment the demand for 3D scanners. However, unfavourable political and economic environment in Brazil and Argentina could impede the growing demand for these scanners over the forecast period.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report include Nikon Metrology, Cruse Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies, Inc., and HP Development Company among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. South America 3D Scanner Market By Type

6. South America 3D Scanner Market By Range

7. South America 3D Scanner Market By Product

8. South America 3D Scanner Market By Industry Vertical

9. South America 3D Scanner Market By Geography

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik AG

Artec 3D

Canon, Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

HP Development Company, L.P.

Ametek, Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Imetric 3D SA

Cruse Spezialmaschinen GmbH

Nikon Metrology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tsck7l/south_america_3d?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005546/en/