Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South America 3D Scanner Market Forecasts from 2018 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2018 | 03:36pm CEST

The "South America 3D Scanner Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South America 3D scanner market is projected to witness the growth at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$519.80 million by 2023, increasing from US$303.58 million in 2017.

Continuous technological advancement such as a rise in 3D content and ongoing improvements in 3D modelling and mapping technology will drive the demand for a 3D scanner in the South American region. The growing focus on quality control due to intense competition further boosts the demand for these scanners.

Furthermore, high-speed innovation and improvement in 3D scanners owing to continuous research and development expenditure are expected to augment the demand for 3D scanners. However, unfavourable political and economic environment in Brazil and Argentina could impede the growing demand for these scanners over the forecast period.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report include Nikon Metrology, Cruse Spezialmaschinen GmbH, Carl Zeiss AG, FARO Technologies, Inc., and HP Development Company among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. South America 3D Scanner Market By Type

6. South America 3D Scanner Market By Range

7. South America 3D Scanner Market By Product

8. South America 3D Scanner Market By Industry Vertical

9. South America 3D Scanner Market By Geography

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

  • Carl Zeiss Optotechnik AG
  • Artec 3D
  • Canon, Inc.
  • FARO Technologies, Inc.
  • HP Development Company, L.P.
  • Ametek, Inc.
  • Eastman Kodak Company
  • Imetric 3D SA
  • Cruse Spezialmaschinen GmbH
  • Nikon Metrology


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54aDELTA AIR LINES : buys into refining subsidiary
AQ
09:54aMEDMIRA : Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
AQ
09:53aGARUDA INDONESIA PERSERO TBK PT : Indonesia's Garuda, JAL sign comprehensive code-share pact
AQ
09:53aWeyland Tech's eWallet Enters Into Partnerships with Major Banks, Telecom Providers and Unicorn Funded Companies in Indonesia
GL
09:53aGazprom Plans Increased Investment Into LNG and Gas Transmission
DJ
09:52aBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Team RLL heads to Laguna Seca with a lot of momentum after the maiden victory for the BMW M8 GTE.
PU
09:52aBANCO SANTANDER : The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, Banco Santander and the Conference of Rectors of Spanish Universities (CRUE) launch the Santander Erasmus Scholarship Programme
PU
09:52aCHELVERTON UK DIVIDEND TRUST : Directorate Change
PR
09:51aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet to boost revenue by taking sales inhouse
RE
09:51aNUGL INC. : (NUGL) Aims to Provide Social Media Platform Alternative for Marijuana Industry
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : bond hits record low, stock slips as investor worry deepens
2WIRECARD : Wirecard AG to Replace Commerzbank in DAX Index
3GO-AHEAD GROUP PLC : GO AHEAD : Full year results for the year ended 30 June 2018
4SIMCORP : SIMCORP : Groupama Asset Management Automates its Front and Middle Office Operations with SimCorp Di..
5AUROBINDO PHARMA : Novartis sells U.S. generics assets to India's bargain-hunting Aurobindo

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.