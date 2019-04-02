South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Announces Championship Coaching Staff for its 12U Division

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of South County Trojans Elite Youth Football announced today that Myron Williams, former head coach of the Irvine Chargers competing in the Snoop Youth Football League (SYFL), and previously OCJAAF, has accepted the head coach position for the chapter's 12U team. Coach Williams' entire coaching staff will make the transition with him. Coach Williams and his staff led their team to win the SYFL National Championship for the 11U division last December. The core of this National Championship team, which will now be representing the Trojans, is looking to add multiple impact players to its roster. All starting positions will be earned by the best athletes who participate(d) in the "Evaluation and Training Camp" series that hundreds of youth athletes have already attended across all seven Trojans' divisions.

The third Evaluation Camp will be held at Mission Viejo High School Saturday, April 27th in the late afternoon/early evening. Specific times to-be-announced shortly. For more information, visit https://becomeatrojan.sportngin.com/register/who/625788141.

"Coach Williams and his coaching staff are proven leaders in youth football who demonstrated, as recently as last season, their ability to develop young athletes to win a national championship in one of the most competitive all-star leagues in the nation," said Chad Johnson, chairman of the Trojans' board and head coach of Mission Viejo High School Football. "We could not be more excited to welcome Coach Williams and his staff into the Trojans' family."

Coach Williams brings over twenty-five years of playing and coaching experience. He spent the previous five winning seasons in OCJAAF with the Irvine Chargers, with records that include league, conference and Super Bowl championships. This past season, after moving over to the ultra-competitive SYFL, he led his 11U team to the National Championship. Coach Williams was also head coach for the Orange County FBU team that won back-to-back regional championships in 2017 & 2018; top eight teams in the country. Additionally, in the off season, he is the head coach for the defending 7th grade 4Vert 7v7 champions "Team Rogue" and is on staff for the Nike Opening Regional Combine and Camp.

"Calling all elite 12U athletes throughout the region. We want to add multiple best-in-class players to our roster," said Coach Williams. "Each athlete will be evaluated on his own merit as we add new talent to our Trojans' 12U team, with the goal of bringing home another championship."

The assistant coaches of the South County Trojans' 12U Team:

Jacob Smith – Offensive Coordinator

Coach Smith played for Trabuco Hills High School under Chad Johnson and started all four years. He then went on to play for two years at Saddleback Community College. He has spent the past two seasons coaching with the Irvine Chargers, initially with their 10U team that went to the OCJAAF Super Bowl (2017). And, last year he served as offensive coordinator with their 11U team, which went on to win the National Championship (2018).

Omar Gutierrez - Defensive Coordinator

Coach Gutierrez spent the past five seasons with the Irvine Chargers, two years as an assistant coach and three years as the defensive coordinator under Coach Williams, earning league, conference and Super Bowl championships. He led the defense to victory in the SYFL National Championships. He is also an assistant coach for the Orange County FBU team that recently won back-to-back regional championships in 2017 & 2018, top 8 teams in the country.

Cecil Mortis - Assistant Coach

Coach Mortis spent the last five seasons with the Irvine Chargers, serving as an assistant coach under Coach Williams, earning league, conference and Super Bowl championships as well as the SYFL National Championship. Coach Mortis is also an assistant coach for the Orange County FBU team that recently won back-to-back regional championships in 2017 & 2018, top 8 teams in the country.

Dereck Curtis – 12U Assistant Coach

Coach Curtis has coached youth football for over twenty years and enjoys a reputation among South County families for elite coaching and player development. He is also the former president and coach of the legendary Mission Viejo Cowboys, and has been instrumental in merging the rich history of the elite Cowboys with the new SC Trojans Youth program. For Coach Curtis, football is a family affair. All three of his sons played for the Mission Viejo Cowboys, while his oldest, Jacob, has returned to join the coaching ranks as the Trojans' 12U offensive coordinator.

As a result of our FBU-style, farm-system approach to shared coaching in practice formats, our 12U players will have regular exposure and coaching input from coaching staff in the higher divisions as they move through practice rotations on the field. Visit the 14U coaching staff press release to see the other amazing coaches that will be building into our 12U athletes during weekly practice https://cdn3.sportngin.com/attachments/document/26cc-1801960/4_PR_-_Epic_14_U_Coaching_Staff_Announced.pdf?_ga=2.185208108.462173911.1554130459-2017638080.1552075336

South County Trojans Youth Football will feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U. Interested players for these divisions will be evaluated by professional coaches during our third "Evaluation & Training Camp" on Saturday, April 27th at Mission Viejo High School in the late afternoon/early evening. Specific details to follow shortly.

Visit us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sctrojansyouthfootball/ and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sctrojansfootball. Further details will follow in the coming days and weeks.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school-preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the SYFL, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football, including previous and current coaching greats from Mission Viejo High School, Mater Dei, JSerra Catholic, Santa Margarita Catholic, Orange Lutheran, Capistrano Valley High School, Football University (FBU), as well as previous, OC Buckeyes, and MV Cowboys. Among the Trojans staff are numerous coaches who have played at NFL, pro, semi-pro, and college levels. Our coaching teams have been designed to propel "next-level" development across our player rosters, preparing our sons for top-tier high school football. The program has significant backing from some of the best brands in professional sports, including, Athletes First, VICIS, Schutt Sports, Pro Gear and FBU. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

