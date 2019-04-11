South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Names Rich Trujillo Head Coach of its 8U Division

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of South County Trojans Elite Youth Football announced today it has named Rich Trujillo as head coach if its 8U football team.

"Coach Trujillo is a demonstrated leader who brings significant experience coaching both high school and club-level youth football," said Chad Johnson, chairman of the Trojans' board and head coach of the Mission Viejo High School football team. "His coaching career includes more than a decade at the elite youth level, where he helped lead numerous teams to championships, including the division's Super Bowl. He works hard to elevate every athlete on his team, and we are very excited to have him lead the South County Trojans' 8U division."

Coach Trujillo played as a linebacker and defensive end for Anaheim's Western High School, where he was a varsity starter all four years. As a youth, he played for several years with both the Anaheim and Cypress Pop Warner programs.

Coach Trujillo's impressive coaching history at both the high school and elite youth levels include:

Orange Lutheran High School , varsity defensive line coach and freshman team's defensive coordinator ;

, and ; Servite High School , defensive line coach, freshman team, three years;

, freshman team, three years; Buena Park High School , defensive line coach, freshman team.

, Cerritos Steelers (OCJAAF) , defensive coordinator, 10U, 11U, and 12U ( 10U Super Bowl Champs and 11U Super Bowl champs );

, 10U, 11U, and 12U ( and ); Irvine Chargers (OCJAFF) , defensive coordinator , D2 Champs ;

, , ; Buena Park Chargers (PCC) , defensive coordinator , 8U, D2 Champs ;

, , 8U, ; IE Ducks , defensive coordinator, 8U;

, 8U; Cypress Pop Warner, defensive coordinator, 11U, 9U and 8U.

Coach Trujillo lives in Buena Park with his wife, Carmen, and his five children: Selina (24), KJ (18), Ryder (15), Steele (11), and Cannon (8).

Coach Trujillo is currently building out his assistant coaching staff for the 8U team, which will be announced shortly.

The third Evaluation & Training Camp will be held at Mission Viejo High School Saturday, April 27th in the late afternoon/early evening. Specific times to-be-announced shortly. For more information, visit https://becomeatrojan.sportngin.com/register/who/625788141. Visit us on Facebook www.facebook.com/sctrojansyouthfootball/ and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/sctrojansfootball. Further details will follow in the coming days and weeks.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and its surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the Snoop Youth Football League, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature seven unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 13U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football. This includes previous and current coaching greats from Mission Viejo High School, Mater Dei, JSerra Catholic, Santa Margarita Catholic, Orange Lutheran, El Toro High School, Capistrano Valley High School, Football University (FBU), as well as OC Buckeyes and MV Cowboys. Among the Trojans staff are numerous coaches who have played at the NFL, pro, semi-pro, and college levels. Our coaching teams have been designed to propel "next-level" development across our player rosters, preparing our athletes for top-tier high school football. The program has significant backing from some of the best brands in professional sports, including Athletes First, VICIS, Schutt Sports and Pro Gear. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

