South County Trojans Elite Youth Football Sets the New Standard in Safety for Youth Football

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of South County Trojans Elite Youth Football announced today that the organization has established a three-year partnership deal with VICIS, the manufacturer of the ZERO1 football helmet, which ranked first in 2017 and 2018 National Football League and NFL Players Association helmet performance testing. VICIS recently introduced the ZERO1 YOUTH helmet, a version of its advanced football headgear optimized for youth football players. Members of all six Trojans' teams, 14U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U, will be equipped with ZERO1 (varsity) and ZERO1 YOUTH helmets, dependent upon each player's head size.

According to VICIS, this represents the largest roll-out of VICIS helmets in the nation among youth football chapters. The Trojans teams will also be outfitted by VICIS with softshell helmets for post-season elite 4Vert and 7v7 competition.

"The South County Trojans are committed to the highest safety standards in youth football," said Anthony Garcia, founding board member and president. "We are a club-level, high-school preparatory program that is committed to providing players with the best available equipment, as well as professional coaching that emphasizes proper technique to ensure the safest and most competitive play on the field."

Originally introduced in 2017 to NFL and NCAA teams, the ZERO1 features a deformable outer shell and a unique columnar layer designed to slow impact forces while enhancing players performance. The ZERO1 was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions of 2017.

With ZERO1 YOUTH, the first football helmet engineered specifically for young players and the impacts they encounter on the field, VICIS has brought the scientific rigor and creativity behind the ZERO1 to the next generation of players. The helmet features a lightweight, compact design tailored to youth anatomies and offers the industry's widest field of view, allowing young players to see more of the field and react more quickly to potential impacts.

"While we started at football's highest level, introducing the top-ranked ZERO1 to NFL and NCAA players, our founding mission has always been to protect athletes of all ages," said Dave Marver, VICIS CEO and co-founder. "We are excited about our new partnership with the South County Trojans Elite Youth Football chapter, whose commitment to protection is setting the safety standard in youth football in Southern California, if not the nation."

Garcia continued, "We are very grateful to VICIS, our corporate sponsors, local businesses, unaffiliated donors committed to elite youth football, as well as the generous contributions made by each of our founding board members and other supporters in the community, all of whom are helping us provide the highest level of protective equipment to our athletes."

Players interested in signing up for a free evaluation and training camp that will initiate the roster build-out for all six teams on March 17th at Mission Viejo High School and/or receiving more information may visit http://www.BecomeATrojan.com/ to provide your contact information.

VICIS VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wc2gf85TffQ for an overview of VICIS' advanced helmet technology.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school-preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Backed by Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach, the Trojans are one of the newest members of the SYFL, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature six unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in youth football, including current and previous Trinity League and Football University (FBU), as well as previous Mission Viejo High School, OC Buckeyes and Mission Viejo Cowboys coaching greats. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

About VICIS

Founded in 2013, VICIS' mission is to minimize the impact of sports-related head injuries. Harnessing innovative technologies and insights from the latest medical research, the company designs and develops headgear that improves protection and performance for athletes of all ages. Since its launch in 2017, the ZERO1 football helmet has consistently ranked first in NFL/NFLPA Helmet Performance testing, and was named one of TIME Magazine's 25 Best Inventions. The company's recently launched ZERO1 YOUTH helmet is the first football helmet specifically optimized for kids. Named one of Fast Company's 2018 Most Innovative Companies, VICIS is funded and advised by current and former professional athletes, as well as experts in neurosurgery, sports and pediatric medicine. For more information, visit www.vicis.com.

