South County Trojans Youth Football : Announces Coaching Staff for its 'Flagship' 14U Division

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Johnson, Mission Viejo High School head football coach and chairman of the board of South County Trojans Youth Football, announced today that Coach Ryan Koh has accepted the head coach and offensive coordinator positions for the chapter's 14U team.

Coach Koh possesses an impressive football coaching resume of more than fifteen years, including seven years among the elite Trinity League as well as multiple youth football championships.

"I've known Coach Koh for many years and have been continually impressed with his coaching acumen and his ability to inspire his players to achieve the highest level of performance and character, both on and off the field," said Johnson. "The deep bench of assistant coaches for the 14U staff that Coach Koh will be leading is similarly impressive."

Coach Koh remarked, "I consider it a tremendous honor to assume the head coach and offensive coordinator positions and to be able to serve under the mentorship of Chad Johnson, whom I have long considered to be among the very best coaches in the nation. Coaching high school and youth football has been my life's passion for the past fifteen years, and I am a firm believer in supporting club-level, high school preparatory programs that meet the needs and development goals of the special young men who demonstrate the skill and dedication to perform at the highest level. I look forward to working with my fellow coaches to help the elite youth players of Orange County rise to the next level of achievement with the South County Trojans."

Career summaries of Coach Koh and the assistant coaches of the South County Trojans 14U Team:

Ryan Koh – Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator

Orange Lutheran High School, freshman offensive and defensive coordinator and head varsity corners coach (six years), J Serra Catholic High School, varsity and freshman wide receiver coach, El Dorado High School, defensive coordinator, Football University (FBU), 12U offensive and defensive coordinator, 2017 Southwest Champions and among the top eight teams in the nation; Saddleback Valley Bears Pop Warner, D1 junior varsity offensive coordinator, 2018 Division 3 Orange Bowl Champions and Division 3 Wescon Champions, 13 – 1 season; Tustin Cobras Pop Warner, offensive coordinator, 2015 Division 2 Orange Bowl Champions, Division 2 Wescon Champions, and among the top eight teams in the nation; currently at Laguna Beach High School as their varsity and freshman head corners coach.

DJ Brandel, Offensive and Defensive Line

Orange Lutheran High School, current varsity assistant offensive line coach (two years); DJ has extensive coaching as well as playing experience; he played for the Los Angeles Kiss Semi-Pro Team, offensive tackle (four years); Cleveland Gladiators Semi-Pro team, offensive tackle (two years); had tryouts and spring camps with the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, and Cleveland Browns; he also played for Chapman University, offensive tackle; and Orange Lutheran High School, offensive tackle, won a state championship in 2006; in addition to his current Orange Lutheran coaching position, Brandel has also coached at El Dorado High School as varsity assistant offensive line coach.

Blake Hyepock: Quarterback Coach

Orange Lutheran High School, previous head varsity and freshman quarterback coach (four years), and current Orange Lutheran assistant athletic director; El Dorado High School, varsity quarterback coach (two years); Saddleback Valley Bears Pop Warner, D1 junior varsity quarterback coach for Ryan Hanson, 2018 Division 3 Orange Bowl Champions and Division 3 Wescon Champions, 13 – 1 season; coached FBU, 4Vert, and OC Elite teams 2019 post-season; coach Hyepock began his football career at Orange Lutheran, starting quarterback, in 2008 earned 2nd Team All-Trinity League designation; Colorado State University as quarterback 2008 – 2009 before a serious auto accident ended his football career too early. Masters degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University.

Sonny Pa-u: Offensive Line

South County Trojans Youth Football, currently serves on the board in the role of fields director; Golden West College, previous offensive line coach (7 years); Mission Viejo High School, previous freshman offensive line coach under Chad Johnson; OC Buckeyes and Irvine Chargers (under OCJAFF), previous offensive line coach for both; Coach Pa-u began his love for the game playing for Westminster High School, defensive and offensive tackle; Golden West College and California State Long Beach, as defensive tackle for both.

George Katrib – Receiver coach

Coach Katrib accepted a preferred walk-on spot with the USC Trojans, earned a full scholarship as a wide receiver and competed all four years (2012 – 2016). Coach Katrib started his football career at Diamond Bar High School, receiver and defensive back as a three-year starter and was named 1st Team All-CIF wide receiver and safety, two-time team MVP, and broke all of the high school's receiving records. Coach Katrib is excited to work with the SC Trojans' receivers to pass along all he can to the next generation of elite athletes! He currently serves as a team leader in full-time youth ministry with YoungLife Saddleback Valley, working with La Paz middle schoolers and Mission Viejo High schoolers in the areas of faith and character and leadership development.

Coach Dustin Nichols – Assistant Coach

California Wolves Semi-Professional Football, defensive end (two years); Saddleback Valley Bears Pop Warner, assistant coach (six years), and Bears D1 junior varsity, 2018 Division 3 Orange Bowl Champions and Division 3 Wescon Champions, 13 – 1 season; coach Nichols began his football career playing for Oliver Ames High School, defensive end and tight end and went on to California State University Northridge, strongside defensive end (Sam Backer), achieved co-champion status in the Western Football Conference in 1990.

South County Trojans Youth Football will feature six unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U, as well as cheerleading squads. Interested players for these divisions will be evaluated by professional coaches during initial tryouts on March 17th at Mission Viejo High School, with practices commencing on July 15th with regular season play to begin in early September. If you are interested in signing up for tryouts and/or receiving more information, please visit http://www.BecomeATrojan.com/ and register your player today, as capacity is filling up.

Further details will follow in the coming days and weeks. Visit us on Facebook @sctrojansyouthfootball and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sctrojansfootball.

About South County Trojans Youth Football

South County Trojans Youth Football is an elite, high school-preparatory tackle football program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Backed by Mission Viejo High School head football coach Chad Johnson, the Trojans are the newest member of the Snoop Youth Football League, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California. We feature six unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U and 6U, led by the finest professional coaching squads in the region, including current and previous and current Trinity League and Football University (FBU), as well as previous Mission Viejo High School Football, OC Buckeyes and Mission Viejo Cowboys coaching greats. For more information, please visit www.BecomeATrojan.com.

