South County Trojans Youth Football : Chapter Founded to Provide Elite Coaching, Competition and Development for OC's Advanced Football Players

02/19/2019 | 07:40pm EST

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Viejo High School head football coach Chad Johnson announced today the formation of South County Trojans Youth Football, an elite high school preparatory program for the most advanced players in Orange County and surrounding communities. Johnson is co-founder of the SC Trojans and the chairman of its board of directors. The chapter has been officially accepted as one of the newest in the Snoop Youth Football League, a competitive club-level league with more than 20 chapters throughout California.

South County Trojans Youth Football

"We founded the SC Trojans to provide elite players with next-level coaching to prepare them to compete in top-tier high school football programs. Our coaching staff includes current and previous Trinity League, as well as previous OC Buckeyes and Mission Viejo Cowboys, coaching greats," said Johnson. "Irrespective of where your player may choose to attend high school, the SC Trojans chapter and coaching staff stand ready to invest in the players and families of our broader Orange County community to ensure our sons reach their highest potential."

The SC Trojans will feature six unlimited weight class divisions: 14U, 12U, 11U, 10U, 8U, and 6U. Additionally, the SC Trojans will include cheerleading squads.

Interested players for these divisions will be evaluated by professional coaches during initial tryouts on March 17th at Mission Viejo High School. Invitations to those players accepted into the chapter will follow shortly thereafter. Practices will commence on July 15th with regular season play to begin in early September.

According to Coach Johnson, the chapter is fundamentally focused on what he calls "whole-person development," which seeks to instill core character traits that transcend the game of football, including: leadership, integrity, work ethic, accountability, discipline, perseverance and teamwork. 

Johnson added, "SC Trojans is devoted to providing elite development to the most promising youth football players in the region through an organized, full season of games against similarly competitive teams in the Snoop League. Our professional coaches will teach advanced offensive and defensive schemes with an emphasis on proper technique and safety that unlocks the talent in each of our players. We seek to unleash the greatness in our players, both on and off the football field."

Prior to being named head football coach of the Mission Viejo High School Diablos in 2017, Johnson spent nine seasons as offensive coordinator, quarterback coach and strength and conditioning coach at St. John Bosco High School, which has historically fielded some of the nation's finest football teams and players. He is a graduate of El Toro High School and was an assistant coach at Trabuco Hills High School for eight years prior to joining the St. John Bosco coaching squad.

Further details will follow in the coming days and weeks. Request more information via email or text, and get additional information at http://www.BecomeATrojan.com/, on Facebook @sctrojansyouthfootball and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sctrojansfootball.

Contact:

Damon Elder


Spotlight Marketing Communications


949.427.1377


damon@spotlightmarcom.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-county-trojans-youth-football-chapter-founded-to-provide-elite-coaching-competition-and-development-for-ocs-advanced-football-players-300798423.html

SOURCE South County Trojans Youth Football


© PRNewswire 2019
