South Dakota Cattlemen Association : SDCA Statement on USDA Announcement Regarding Brazil Beef Imports

Pierre, SD (February 22,2020) - South Dakota Cattlemen's Association (SDCA) President, Eric Jennings, issued the following statement today regarding the Trump administration's announcement regarding imports of fresh (chilled and frozen) beef from Brazil. 'While today's announcement creates uneasiness for South Dakota beef producers, it's important to remember the significant economic impact exports add to the value of cattle and that these trade agreements often involve issues other than ag products. How we treat our importing trade partners is also important to the trade partners we export to. There have been several examples of trade disruption or other repercussions due to treatment of importers. Attachments Original document

