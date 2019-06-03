South Dakota Farm Bureau : Resources Available to Answer Prevented Planting Questions

South Dakota Farm Bureau (SDFB) has been taking a number of questions related to prevented planting. We have included a few resources that you may find helpful.

We continue to work with American Farm Bureau Federation and Congressional leaders to elevate concerns and requests to change the Nov. 1 haying/grazing requirements as well as eligibility for the new Market Facilitation Program (MFP).

More details will be provided as they become available.

Contact Information

To connect with your local county USDA Farm Service Agency follow this link for contact information:

https://bit.ly/2IjRNTH

SDSU Extension has compiled a number of resources and they can be found at: https://bit.ly/2Wr6QVz

Cover Crops

SDFB has also received questions regarding planting oats as a cover crop. Here is information from Elle Daisy with Farm Credit Services (FCS) of America that may be useful.

Oats can be seeded as a cover crop to be used on prevented planting ground. A mixture that includes oats, beans and peas can be established as long it is an approved percentage. A percentage should be able to be determined by Farm Service Agency (FSA) or the Extension office. FSA or the Extension office can also give written approval to the producer for the cover crop in case the producer is pulled for an RMA audit.

If you have specific questions regarding different types of beans and if they are insurable as part of the mix, it is best to visit with your local Extension office.

Keep in mind everything needs to be treated as a cover crop. As the rule currently states, it can't be hayed or grazed prior to Nov. 1. After claiming prevent plant, crops can't be chopped or harvested.

Podcast Focusing on Prevent Plant

Earlier this week, Daisy was a guest on the South Dakota Farm Bureau Town and Country radio show on KELO radio. Follow this link to hear a podcast of the show. The interview begins at approximately 30:50.

https://bit.ly/2QCrv2C