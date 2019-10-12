Log in
South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Athletic : Hardrockers & Eagles Go 5 Sets In Epic RMAC Battle

10/12/2019 | 12:31am EDT

The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team dropped an RMAC match to Chadron State on Friday night in Rapid City.

The Hardrockers lost a five set thriller to the Eagles, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 18-25, 11-15.

Overall, the Eagles posted 64 kills on 220 attempts while hitting .209 on the match. The Eagles were led by the trio of Shelby Schouten, Rylee Grelman and Chandler Hageman who all three posted double digit kills on the night. Schouten posted 17 kills on 46 attempts with a hitting percentage of .348. Hageman nearly matched Schouten's hitting percentage as she had 11 kills on 26 attempts with a .346 hitting percentage. Grelman posted a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs in the match.

The Eagles tallied 131 digs in the 5 set match along with 14.5 team blocks. Eagle libero Ashton Burditt led all players with 38 digs.

The Hardrockers posted 55 kills on 245 attempts while hitting .110 on the match. They were able to tally 118 digs and 10 team blocks throughout the 5-set match.

The Hardrockers return to action tomorrow afternoon at 3pm, as they take on Metro State in the King Center.

Disclaimer

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Athletics published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2019 04:30:07 UTC
