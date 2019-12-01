Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center Welcomes a Cosmetic Consultant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 09:36am EST

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Dec. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Robin Levin and the South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center team have welcomed a cosmetic consultant to the practice starting in November. While cosmetic and aesthetic consultations have previously cost $100 at the practice, they will be complimentary with the new consultant, Tara Avallone.

In fact, Tara is a licensed medical aesthetician who has worked with Dr. Levin at the practice for more than 10 years. Her longstanding relationship with the board-certified dermatologist in New Jersey, the rest of the team, and a large body of patients and clients ensures that she will be a familiar and trusted face for many women and men seeking her services.

Tara will provide consultations for a wide range of treatments and products, including in-house skin care lines, BOTOX® Cosmetic injections, dermal fillers, laser treatments, PDO thread lifts, and more.

Tara trained and certified as a medical assistant at Star Technical Institute after earning an associate of science degree at Gloucester County Community College. Her years of experience include hands-on work with surgeons and other medical professionals. She also underwent aesthetics and skin care training at Rizzieri School of Health and Wellness, where she earned her aesthetic license.

Among her many accomplishments, Tara is an Obagi Aesthetic Leadership Community member. As a part of this professional skin care group, she provides expertise and advice to people seeking her opinion and guidance in the medical and aesthetic fields.

“Tara has my full confidence as an aesthetician and as my new cosmetic consultant,” Dr. Levin said. “She has an incredible knowledge base that I know patients can truly benefit from. This is an exciting turn for South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center, as we look to provide an even better experience for our patients—including those we haven’t met yet.”

For her part, Tara said she is excited about her expanded role at the practice and is eager to continue to build relationships with women and men from around South Jersey and beyond.

Schedule a consultation with Licensed Medical Aesthetician Tara Avallone at South Jersey Skin Care & Laser Center. Call 856-810-9888 to reach the practice, or send a message online via the website: sjskincare.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aAIRBUS : dismisses 16 employees in German compliance investigation
RE
10:11aCYBER MONDAY IPHONE 11 DEALS (2019) : Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro & Pro Max Sales Listed by Consumer Walk
BU
10:11aTOP TRAMPOLINE CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : Skywalker, My First Trampoline & Bounce Pro Trampoline Savings Rated by Retail Egg
BU
10:01aET LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Energy Transfer LP - ET
PR
10:01aSAMSUNG, ACER, HP & MORE CHROMEBOOK CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : List of Chromebook Deals Released by Deal Stripe
BU
10:01a5-DAY DEADLINE ALERT : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Sonim Technologies (SONM) Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses to Contact Its Attorneys, Application Deadline Approaching
GL
10:01aTHE BEST GARMIN FENIX, VIVOACTIVE, FORERUNNER, VIVOFIT & VIVOSMART WATCH CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : List of GPS & Activity Tracking Watch Savings Shared by Consumer Articles
BU
10:01aTLF LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. Investors of Important January 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action – TLF
BU
10:00aPhilips extends AI portfolio with launch of IntelliSpace AI Workflow Suite to seamlessly integrate applications across imaging workflows
GL
09:51aSOFA CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Best Futon, Sleeper & Reclining Couch Deals Rated by Consumer Walk
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BMW AG : TESLA MOVE WILL DRAW FURTHER COMPANIES INTO GERMANY: state premier
2China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times
3MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION : NISSAN, RENAULT, MITSUBISHI MOTORS AGREE TO FORM NEW VENTURE FOR ADVANCED R&D:..
4Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers
5GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Pitches Investors on Its Health-Care Unit, a Steady Source of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group