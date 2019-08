"It is getting more difficult now to achieve (the target) as the situation has deteriorated since the target was set," Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said on TV.

The ministry trimmed this year's growth target to 2.4-2.5% in early July from 2.6-2.7% previously. Since then, the central bank forecast this year's growth would reach just 2.2%, down from 2.7% in 2018.

