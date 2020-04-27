Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea April exports to post worst decline since 2009 - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 10:11pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

South Korea's exports were seen contracting at the sharpest pace in nearly 11 years in April as the coronavirus pandemic caused massive disruptions to global supply chains and economic activity, a poll showed on Tuesday.

Outbound shipments are expected to have shrunk 25.4% year-on-year, the worst contraction since May 2009 when it fell 29.4%, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 11 economists. That compared with a 26.9% plunge in preliminary data for the first 20 days of the month and 0.7% drop in March.

"April exports are forecast to post a double-digit contraction from a year earlier due to fewer working days and sluggish sales to the United States and the European Union, hit by crippling demand from advanced economies," said Chun Kyu-yeon, an economist at Hana Financial Investment.

"As intermediate goods account for a significant portion of total shipments, the ripple effect from the disrupted global value chain is inevitable ... Korean exports will likely contract throughout the second quarter," Chun added.

The poll also estimated that the nation's imports this month would drop 17.1% year-on-year, the biggest decline since January 2016 and reversing a 0.3% gain in the previous month.

Economists worry that the lockdown in advanced economies and the struggle in labour markets will further weigh on regional demand.

Preliminary April 1-20 period data showed shipments to the United States and the European Union, which have imposed strict lockdowns, slumped 17.5% and 32.6%, respectively.

"The contraction in South Korea's exports is expected to continue in the next two quarters, as the global economy slips into recession and job losses and income declines start to weigh on consumer demand for non-necessity goods," said DBS economist Ma Tieying.

Infections have topped 2.97 million globally and approached 11,000 in South Korea.

This has hit business and pushed South Korea's economy into its biggest contraction since 2008 in the first quarter, while local consumers turned the most pessimistic in more than 11 years, separate central bank data showed.

In the same poll, economists expected industrial output in March to shrink a seasonally adjusted 1.3% from a month earlier, a smaller decline than February's 3.8% drop.

Eight economists also estimated consumer prices would rise a median 0.4% in April from a year earlier, slower than a 1.0% gain a month earlier.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Joori Roh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:35pAussie dollar near six-week peak as easing lockdowns spur risk
RE
10:24pOil prices tumble as world's storage tanks fill up amid demand shock
RE
10:14pRamadan bazaars go digital in Southeast Asia amid pandemic
RE
10:13pMATSA RESOURCES : Hill East Drilling
PU
10:11pSouth Korea April exports to post worst decline since 2009 - Reuters poll
RE
10:10pAussie dollar near six-week peak as easing lockdowns spur risk
RE
09:43pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Ministries smooth path for trade
PU
09:39pSouth Korea President says economic impact of coronavirus will increase
RE
09:23pNOPSEMA NATIONAL OFFSHORE PETROLEUM SAFETY AND E : Commencement of OPGGS amendments
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Scrutiny mounts on China's Luckin Coffee as market regulator inspects
4Asia stocks set to rise as Wall Street jumps on lockdown easing hopes
5COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY : COHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group