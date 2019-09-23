South Korea Aug producer prices drop at sharper pace

The PPI dropped 0.6% in August from last year, the Bank of Korea (BOK) data showed, the fastest annual decline since a 1.1% drop in September 2016 and worse than a 0.3% decline in July, when it marked the first fall in nearly three years.

South Korea's central bank had delivered a surprise interest rate cut in July, and shaved this year's growth forecast to the lowest in a decade, as a brewing dispute with Japan piled more pressure on the trade-dependent economy.

The BOK kept its policy interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> unchanged at 1.50% in August, but markets widely expect another cut at the next central bank meeting in October.

