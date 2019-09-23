Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea Aug producer prices drop at sharper pace

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen on the top of its building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's producer prices index (PPI) contracted in August on an annual basis, central bank data showed on Tuesday, underlining expectations of another rate cut to boost domestic demand.

The PPI dropped 0.6% in August from last year, the Bank of Korea (BOK) data showed, the fastest annual decline since a 1.1% drop in September 2016 and worse than a 0.3% decline in July, when it marked the first fall in nearly three years.

South Korea's central bank had delivered a surprise interest rate cut in July, and shaved this year's growth forecast to the lowest in a decade, as a brewing dispute with Japan piled more pressure on the trade-dependent economy.

The BOK kept its policy interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> unchanged at 1.50% in August, but markets widely expect another cut at the next central bank meeting in October.

(Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:45pU.S. Fed policymakers say lower rates are helping
RE
05:45pCanada says officials did not act improperly when arresting Huawei CFO
RE
05:41pJohnson - UK to 'roll out red carpet' to U.S. firms post Brexit
RE
05:38pLabour targets large offshore wind farm expansion
RE
05:35pLabour party pledge billions to support electric vehicle industry
RE
05:27pU.S.-China trade talks to resume next week after farm trip cancelled - Mnuchin
RE
05:27pMEMA MOTOR & EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS ASSOCIATION : Hosts New Webcast on Vehicle Data and the Right to Repair
PU
05:27pPRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 23, 2019 2017 E-STATS REPORT : Measuring the Electronic Economy This report summarizes 2017 e-commerce statistics on shipments, sales and revenues from four sectors of the economy.
PU
05:22pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF CHILE : Chancellor Ribera held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Norway, Ireland and Finland.
PU
05:19pTIMELINE : Key events in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's extradition case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5CECONOMY : EXCLUSIVE: Ceconomy eyes deal with heirs of Media Markt founder - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group