Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea August exports tumble for ninth month as world economy cools

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2019 | 10:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports tumbled in August for a ninth consecutive month, on sluggish demand from its biggest buyer, China, and depressed prices of computer chips globally, government data showed on Sunday.

The bleak data clouded the outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy as a brewing trade dispute with Japan emerged as a new risk to the export-dependent economy on top of the prolonged conflicts between the United States and China.

Exports in August plunged 13.6% from a year earlier, the trade ministry data showed, exactly matching a median 13.6% fall forecast in a Reuters survey and marking the third month with a double-digit rate of drop in exports.

That further dented growth prospects for South Korea and strengthened the case for an additional policy easing by the central bank, soon after a surprise interest rate cut in July, for the first time in three years.

"There's no sign of the export momentum gaining strength as the U.S.-China trade dispute continued while Japan's export curbs and the political unrest in Hong Kong have shaken business sentiment," said Lee Sang-jae, an economist at Eugene Investment and Securities.

South Korea is the first major exporting economy to report foreign trade data each month and its companies include some of the world's top suppliers of chips, smartphones, cars and ships, so providing an early guide to the health of the global economy.

On Sunday, the finance minister also said South Korea was now likely to miss this year's growth target, just two months after the government downgraded the goal to 2.4-2.5% from 2.6-2.7% earlier.

The sluggish exports in August were led by a 30.7% drop in shipments of semiconductor chips that account for a fifth of the total, while a decline of 21.3% in sales to neighbouring China also contributed, the ministry data showed.

The ministry said in a statement exports, excluding semiconductors, contracted 8.7% year-on-year.

Disputes with Japan were hardly a welcome development, although the effect has been negligible. Japan has tightened curbs on exports of high-tech materials to South Korea, and each has stripped the other of fast-track export status.

Imports in August fell 4.2% from a year earlier, largely in line with a prediction of a 4.0% drop in the Reuters survey. That brought this month's trade surplus to $1.72 billion, compared with a $2.40-billion surplus in July.

The data came days after the central bank held its policy interest rate unchanged at 1.50% on Friday after a 25 basis-point cut in July, while keeping the door open for another reduction. It next reviews its policy on Oct. 16.

South Korea's economy grew 1.9% during the first half in annual terms and private sector organisations predict full-year growth will fall to as low as 1.4% from 2.7% last year, one of the worst figures in decades.

On Thursday, the government proposed for next year the most aggressive budget spending plan since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.

(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

By Choonsik Yoo and Joori Roh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:03pSouth Korea central bank frees more cheap funds for smaller firms
RE
10:04pSouth Korea August exports tumble for ninth month as world economy cools
RE
09:57pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : American Beef Packers, Inc. Recalls Raw Beef Products Deemed Unfit for Human Consumption
PU
09:48pChina, U.S. to collect additional tariffs on each other's goods
RE
09:46pGOAL : Lewis' incredible solo effort puts Rapids in front
PU
08:52pSouth Korean Exports Drop 13.6% in August
DJ
07:42pCHINA'S NATURAL GAS CONSUMPTION TO KEEP GROWING BEFORE 2050 : report
PU
06:42pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Australia conducts deployments to enforce sanctions on North Korea
PU
06:35pPHILIP GREEN : Philip Green prepares to break up his Arcadia Group - Sunday Times
RE
04:00pMarkets Show Resilience in Topsy-Turvy August
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. of Important Deadline in S..
2CURLF NOTICE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Oct. 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Ag..
3UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane D..
4JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Koulibaly own goal gifts Juventus victory over Napoli
5CARNIVAL CORP : CARNIVAL : Hurricane Dorian Update – Aug. 31 6 pm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group