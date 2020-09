The consumer price index (CPI) jumped 0.7% from a year earlier in August, Statistics Korea data showed, versus a 0.3% rise in July and beating a median 0.4% rise tipped in a Reuters survey.

The index rose 0.6% in August on a monthly basis, faster than a prediction of a 0.2% rise. In July, it was unchanged.

The core CPI was unchanged at 0.4% rise from a year earlier.(This story refiles to correct day in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)