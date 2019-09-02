Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea August inflation hits record low, second-quarter GDP downgraded

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 07:59pm EDT
A man walks along the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's year-on-year inflation in August dipped to an all-time low as farm product prices plunged on improved weather and consumer demand remained weak, strengthening the case for another central bank rate cut as early as next month.

The consumer price index was unchanged in August from a year earlier, Statistics Korea data showed on Tuesday, missing a 0.2% rise tipped in a Reuters survey and marking the lowest since the country began releasing inflation data in 1965.

Separately, the Bank of Korea (BOK) on Tuesday revised down the economic growth for the April-June period to 1.0% on-quarter from a 1.1% gain reported earlier, citing weaker exports than estimated earlier.

The weak inflation and economic growth data add to concerns about a deflation risk for Asia's fourth-largest economy, despite assurances from top policymakers that inflation would soon pick up to 1%.

"We are not in a deflation situation yet, but over the medium term, we need to start thinking about deflation as we have more and more data showing weakness," said Oh Chang-sob, fixed-income strategist at Korea Investment & Securities.

The inflation and economic growth data was released before local financial markets opened.

Last week, the BOK kept the benchmark interest rate <KROCRT=ECI> steady at 1.50% but kept the door open for what would be the second rate cut this year after a surprise easing in July.

The inflation data comes after recent batches of grim data, such as figures that showed the nation's exports tumbled for a ninth consecutive month in August.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo, Joori Roh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Choonsik Yoo and Joori Roh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNIVERSAL SCIENTFC INDUSTRL SHNGH CO LTD 2.64% 13.24 End-of-day quote.43.33%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:03pSterling on backfoot as political turmoil dogs Brexit process
RE
08:58pStocks hurt by trade war, pound hit by no-deal Brexit fears
RE
08:50pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : PLGUs allot P1.6B, heeding agri chief's “rice industry value chain” challenge
PU
08:35pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Therapeutic Goods Amendment (Permissible Ingredients) Determination (No. 1) 2019
PU
08:15pKOSTAT STATISTICS KOREA : Consumer Price Index in August 2019
PU
07:59pSouth Korea August inflation hits record low, second-quarter GDP downgraded
RE
07:30pSouth Korea August inflation hits record low
RE
07:06pUK retail sales flat-line, consumers stockpile food for Brexit - surveys
RE
06:41pWalmart's Mexico unit springs into same-day delivery, taking on Amazon
RE
05:44pSouth Korea Inflation Slows to Record Low in August
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GTN : 2019 AGM date Opens in a new Window
2CANON INC : CANON : Requests Removal of Toner Cartridge offered by Douglas Inks from Amazon.ca
3COMERICA INCORPORATED : COMERICA INCORPORATED : to Temporarily Close Palm Beach County Banking Centers, Office..
4IDP EDUCATION : Change of Director's Interest Notice Opens in a new Window
5IMAX : THE CLIMBERS TO BE RELEASED IN IMAX® THEATRES ACROSS CHINA STARTING SEPTEMBER 30

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group