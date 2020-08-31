Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea Calls for 8.5% Budget Increase in 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 05:57pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's government has proposed an 8.5% national budget increase for next year, signaling it would continue to step up stimulus to pull Asia's fourth-largest economy from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

The budget proposal, announced Tuesday by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, calls for 555.8 trillion won ($467.79 billion) in total government spending, up from KRW512.3 trillion. That follows this year's budget increase of 9.1% and three additional budget spending bills to support growth dented by the prolonged pandemic.

An expansionary budget is still needed to ensure a swift and strong economic recovery while containing the resurgence of coronavirus cases, the ministry said.

The Bank of Korea has cut its 2020 growth forecast, now expecting gross domestic product to shrink 1.3% this year -- the weakest growth in more than two decades -- after the economy expanded 2.0% last year.

The 2021 budget plan will raise government debt to 46.7% of gross domestic product from an estimated 43.5% this year, the ministry said. The plan is subject to parliament approval.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:57pSouth Korea Calls for 8.5% Budget Increase in 2021
DJ
05:53pCanada statistics agency eyes savings 'pot of cash' for hints on recovery
RE
05:48pCanada statistics agency eyes savings 'pot of cash' for hints on recovery
RE
05:28pBritish Columbia reports budget deficit instead of expected surplus due to pandemic
RE
05:26pUtilities Up Amid Deal Activity -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCommunications Services Down As Investors Hedge On Deal Prospects -- Communications
DJ
05:24pU.s. treasury's mnuchin says hopes mcconnell will introduce another coronavirus relief bill next week
RE
05:23pU.s. treasury's mnuchin says continuing to discuss coronavirus aid with mcconnell, other congressional republicans
RE
05:21pU.S. TREASURY'S MNUCHIN SAYS PELOSI, SCHUMER DON'T WANT TO NEGOTIATE IN GOOD FAITH ON CORONAVIRUS AID LEGISLATION -FOX BUSINESS NETWORK Interview
RE
05:20pChile threatens striking truckers with security law after breakdown in talks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
3SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
4SUEZ SA : Suez says French rival Veolia's unsolicited offer carries great uncertainties
5SEADRILL LIMITED : SEADRILL : SDRL – Cleansing announcement – restructuring process

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group