South Korea Calls for 8.5% Budget Increase in 2021

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korea's government has proposed an 8.5% national budget increase for next year, signaling it would continue to step up stimulus to pull Asia's fourth-largest economy from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

The budget proposal, announced Tuesday by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, calls for 555.8 trillion won ($467.79 billion) in total government spending, up from KRW512.3 trillion. That follows this year's budget increase of 9.1% and three additional budget spending bills to support growth dented by the prolonged pandemic.

An expansionary budget is still needed to ensure a swift and strong economic recovery while containing the resurgence of coronavirus cases, the ministry said.

The Bank of Korea has cut its 2020 growth forecast, now expecting gross domestic product to shrink 1.3% this year -- the weakest growth in more than two decades -- after the economy expanded 2.0% last year.

The 2021 budget plan will raise government debt to 46.7% of gross domestic product from an estimated 43.5% this year, the ministry said. The plan is subject to parliament approval.

