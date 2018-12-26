Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea December exports seen rising only slowly year-on-year amid China-U.S. dispute - Reuters poll

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2018 | 06:05am CET
A truck drives between shipping containers at a container terminal at Incheon port in Incheon

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean exports in December are likely to increase less than in the previous month due to cooling demand from major economies led by China, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday.

The median forecast from 10 economists polled was a 3.3 percent rise in exports from a year earlier, down from 4.1 percent growth in November and below a 6.2 percent gain for the first 11 months of this year.

Imports are seen rising 4.2 percent in December from a year earlier, sharply down from November's 11.5 percent increase.

If December exports match the poll forecast, there will be growth of 5.9 percent for the year, way below 2017's gain of 15.8 percent.

The finance ministry sees export growth slowing to 3.1 percent next year.

Analysts said recent declines in prices of key South Korean export items, such as memory chips and oil products, could lead to annual declines export value early in the new year.

"Falling semiconductor prices and global oil prices could lead to contraction in South Korean exports in the first quarter," said Lee Seung-hoon, an economist at Meritz Securities.

South Korea is the world's leading exporter of chips, and a major source of ships, cars and petroleum products. It is the first major exporter to report monthly trade data, which provides an early reading of global trade conditions.

For the first 20 days of December, South Korea's overseas sales of memory chips fell by 9.8 percent in value from a year earlier, according to customs agency data released earlier.

"Easing in the Sino-U.S. trade conflict and a rebound in global oil prices are essential for sustained growth in South Korean exports," said Lee Sang-jae, an economist at Eugene Investment & Securities.

In November, South Korea's exports to China, its biggest trade partner, declined for the first time since October 2016 and chip exports increased the least since November 2016.

Also in the latest poll, respondents see December's annual headline inflation rate slowing to 1.7 percent from November's 2.0 percent, which matched the central bank's target.

Industrial output in November was seen shrinking 0.2 percent from a month earlier versus a 1 percent gain in October, the poll showed.

November industrial output data will be released on Friday, December inflation on Dec. 31 and December trade figures on Jan. 1.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Hayoung Choi and Choonsik Yoo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : Senior Indian official Iran crude essential for sustaining balance in oil trade
PU
07:25aAIR MACAU : Fuel Surcharge Updates
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:09aAsian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry
RE
07:07aAsian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry
RE
07:06aAsian stocks retreat as U.S. political tumult adds to growth worry
RE
07:03aSuga says Japan wants to promote free and fair trade for global economy
RE
06:16aXAVIER ROLET : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:11aBOJ's Kuroda blames stock rout on heightening global uncertainty
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MEDMIRA INC : MEDMIRA : Management Cease Trade Order Update
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Juve to rest Cristiano against Atalanta
3KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED : KEPPEL : secures marine contracts worth around S$300m
4MAZDA MOTOR CORP : MAZDA MOTOR : Production and Sales Results for November 2018 (Flash Report)
5STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP. ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.