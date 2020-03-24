South Korea Doubles Relief Funds for Virus-Hit Businesses

By Kwanwoo Jun



South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Tuesday that the government will double its emergency relief fund to 100 trillion won ($78.6 billion).

The emergency-financing plan is to provide relief for companies or merchants facing a temporary credit crunch due to the coronavirus pandemic, with financial authorities stepping in to buy their bonds or extend special loans, the presidential office said.

The government last week had pledged KRW50 trillion in state relief funds largely for small businesses hit by the pandemic.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com