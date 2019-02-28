South Korea Exports Contract for Third Straight Month in February

By Kwanwoo Jun

SEOUL--South Korean exports contracted for a third straight month in February, as the falling prices of memory chips and China's economic slowdown continued to weigh on the trade-dependent economy.

Exports shrank 11.1% from a year earlier to $39.56 billion in February, a steeper decline than the prior month's revised 5.9% drop, according to preliminary data from the trade ministry on Friday. The reading for February was a milder drop than the median market forecast of an 11.7% decline.

Imports fell 12.6% from a year earlier to $36.47 billion after a 1.7% decline in the previous month, producing a trade surplus of $3.1 billion.

Officials also attributed the trade setback, which was largely in line with expectations, to fewer working days because of the Lunar New Year holidays in February.

The trade ministry said that despite softer exports so far this year, the country was still maintaining its underlying health in trade, with daily average exports rising above $2 billion in February from $1.9 billion a month ago.

The ministry said it expects the country's memory-chip exports to pick up later in the year on a likely rebound in the global semiconductor industry.

Samsung Electronics, the world's largest smartphone and memory-chip maker, and other South Korean semiconductor suppliers have recently reported weaker overseas sales in recent months due to sluggish demand for mobile handsets, computer servers and other electronic devices.

South Korean exporters are also feeling the pinch from the slowing Chinese economy amid the continuing trade dispute with the U.S. About a quarter of South Korea's outbound shipments go to China.

Seoul expects export growth to slow to 3% this year from 5.5% growth in 2018.

