South Korea Exports Fall in December

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korean exports unexpectedly shrank in December despite the country's outbound shipments hitting a record high for the whole year.

The weaker-than-expected print in the final month of the year may portend headwinds blowing from cooling demand for memory chips after the latest global tech-cycle peaked in 2018 and rising protectionism in global trade.

Exports fell 1.2% from a year earlier to $48.46 billion in December, turning around from a revised 4.1% gain in the preceding month, according to preliminary data from the customs office and the trade ministry Tuesday. The latest reading missed the median market forecast for a 2% rise.

Imports rose 0.9% from a year earlier to $43.91 billion after a revised 11.5% rise in the prior month, creating a trade surplus of $4.56 billion.

For the whole year, exports gained 5.5% in 2018 -- much slower than a 15.8% increase in 2017.

South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics and other smaller global semiconductor suppliers, has recently faced weaker demand for memory chips overseas on sluggish global sales of mobile handsets, computer servers and other electronics, market analysts say.

The country's exports of refiled oil and petrochemicals have also recently been hit by declining crude prices, they say. The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China -- the top trading partners of South Korea -- is still weighing on Korean exports.

Seoul's trade ministry said the country had performed relatively well despite tough conditions on the trade front. South Korean exports surpassed the annual $600-billion mark for the first time this year, allowing the economy to become the world's seventh to breach the number, the ministry said.

The country exported $605.47 billion while importing $534.99 billion for the whole 2018, it said.

