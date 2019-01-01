Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

South Korea Exports Fall in December

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/01/2019 | 11:20pm CET

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korean exports unexpectedly shrank in December despite the country's outbound shipments hitting a record high for the whole year.

The weaker-than-expected print in the final month of the year may portend headwinds blowing from cooling demand for memory chips after the latest global tech-cycle peaked in 2018 and rising protectionism in global trade.

Exports fell 1.2% from a year earlier to $48.46 billion in December, turning around from a revised 4.1% gain in the preceding month, according to preliminary data from the customs office and the trade ministry Tuesday. The latest reading missed the median market forecast for a 2% rise.

Imports rose 0.9% from a year earlier to $43.91 billion after a revised 11.5% rise in the prior month, creating a trade surplus of $4.56 billion.

For the whole year, exports gained 5.5% in 2018 -- much slower than a 15.8% increase in 2017.

South Korea, home to Samsung Electronics and other smaller global semiconductor suppliers, has recently faced weaker demand for memory chips overseas on sluggish global sales of mobile handsets, computer servers and other electronics, market analysts say.

The country's exports of refiled oil and petrochemicals have also recently been hit by declining crude prices, they say. The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China -- the top trading partners of South Korea -- is still weighing on Korean exports.

Seoul's trade ministry said the country had performed relatively well despite tough conditions on the trade front. South Korean exports surpassed the annual $600-billion mark for the first time this year, allowing the economy to become the world's seventh to breach the number, the ministry said.

The country exported $605.47 billion while importing $534.99 billion for the whole 2018, it said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:29aAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Lower electricity prices in 2019
PU
12:04aPRAIRIE LAKES HEALTHCARE SYSTEM : Introducing the Acid Reflux Center
PU
01/01Greek Banker Devised Formula for Libor, Headed London Operations of U.S. Firms
DJ
01/01SUBSCRIBERS : Disregard South Korea Exports Fall Story
DJ
01/01South Korea Exports Fall in December
DJ
01/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01/01Google wins U.S. approval for radar-based hand motion sensor
RE
01/01USSEC U S SOYBEAN EXPORT COUNCIL : India Targets Poultry Layer Industry to Build Soy Demand
PU
01/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIESTA PARADE FLOATS : Takes 9 Rose Parade Trophies for Its Clients, Including Sweepstakes for The UPS Stor..
2STARPHARMA HOLDINGS LIMITED : STARPHARMA : VivaGel® condom receives final regulatory approval in Japan
3GI DYNAMICS INC : GI DYNAMICS : Extension of the Maturity Date of US $5M Convertible Note
4MELBANA ENERGY LTD : MELBANA ENERGY : Binding farmout agreement signed for Block 9
5SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD : SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.